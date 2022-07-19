Petrobras Board of Directors rejects two Bolsonaro nominees

Yadunandan Singh

Petrobras: the bottom of the electoral well

The Board of Directors of Petrobras refused, this Monday (18), two appointments by the Bolsonaro government to the body.

This is the Executive Secretary of the Civil House, Jonathan Assuncao de Castroalso known as O “manager” from the secret budgetand the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar.

The challenge was made in accordance with the report of the Petrobras Eligibility Committee, which was unanimously approved by the board this Monday.

In it, the The Eligibility Committee states that, in their current positions, Castro and Soriano have privileged information about the state-owned company that could lead them to favor the Union, Petrobras’ majority shareholder, to the detriment of the company.

So, they were officially ruled ineligible for conflict of interest.

As for Bolsonaro’s other five nominees, the Eligibility Committee considered them fit. to be part of the Administrative Council.

The government can still submit Castro and Soriano’s nominations directly to the shareholders’ meeting, ignoring the Council’s authority, but such an action would wear down the Planalto and the case would eventually go to court.

