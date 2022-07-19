Petrobras calls a meeting for August 19 to evaluate candidates for the board | Economy

Petrobras announced this Monday (18) that it will hold a shareholders’ meeting on August 19 to evaluate the new list of candidates for the Board of Directors, according to a statement.

The company also said that, in an extraordinary meeting held on this date with the participation only of its members who were not nominated for a new election of the collegiate, it fully validated the analyzes of the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) in relation to the candidates nominated by the controlling shareholder and by the minority shareholders. for the advice.

Petrobras Board of Directors rejects two names nominated by the Bolsonaro government

Last week, the committee assessed that two of the seven government nominees for Petrobras’ new board of directors did not meet the requirements to occupy the position.

They are Jônathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro and Ricardo Soriano de Alencar, both chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro. In their current positions, both have privileged information that could go against Petrobras’ interests, favoring the state’s majority shareholder, União, according to Blog do Valdo Cruz.

Of the seven names analyzed by the board, five were considered suitable for the position: Gileno Gurjão Barreto, appointed to be the new chairman of the Board of Directors, Edison Garcia, Iêda Aparecida Cagni, Márcio Andrade Weber and Ruy Flaks Schneider.

At the end of June, Petrobras’ Board of Directors had already elected Caio Mário Paes de Andrade as the company’s new president. He replaced José Mauro Ferreira Coelho.

The council has 11 members. In addition to the eight appointed by the government – including Caio Paes de Andrade – there are three elected by minority shareholders, holders of preferred shares and the company’s employees.

State and price policy under pressure

Pressure increased after Petrobras announced a new fuel price adjustment. On June 17, the average sale price of gasoline at distributors increased by 5% and that of diesel by more than 14%. Petrobras had not readjusted the price of gasoline for 99 days, since March 11. The last diesel readjustment had been on May 10, 39 days apart.

With an eye on re-election, Bolsonaro raised the tone of criticism against the administration of Petrobras due to increases in fuel prices and even called the profit of the state-owned company “rape”.

Andrade said that he did not receive guidance from the government regarding the change in the state-owned company’s pricing policy. He, however, declined an invitation from the State-owned People’s Council to explain the matter.