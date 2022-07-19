Petrobras (PETR4) announces a reduction in the price of gasoline by around 5% from Wednesday

As of next Wednesday (20), the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) to distributors will go from R$4.06 to R$3.86 per liter, a reduction of R$0 .20 per litre, or a drop of 4.93%.

Considering the mandatory blend of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of consumer prices will rise from R$2.96, on average, to R$2.81 for every liter sold at the pump, or a drop of 5.07%.

“This reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, highlighted the company.

The company did not announce a change in the price of diesel.

Falling prices accompany oil decline

Last Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro said in a social network broadcast that Petrobras would reduce its profit margin.

“We don’t interfere with fuel prices, we look for alternatives. Politics cannot be profit for profit’s sake. Oil companies around the world have reduced their profit margins, that’s what we want from Petrobras. This will happen and without interference”, said the Chief Executive in a live broadcast on social networks.

However, today’s decline predominantly follows the fall in oil prices. At the end of last week, due to the low price of Brent oil, the prices charged by Petrobras were about 8% above that seen abroad.

Since the last adjustment, in mid-June, which led to the resignation of former president José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, the price of Brent went from something close to US$ 119 to be negotiated today at US$ 106.10.

According to Credit Suisse, the announcement of a price drop is marginally positive, as it helps to ease political pressure on the state-owned company.

“In our view, gasoline from Petrobras is now at a premium of 3.5% (+R$0.13 per liter) in relation to import parity, and diesel is discounted by -4% (-R$ 0.23 a litre)”, the analysts point out.

