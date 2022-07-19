Petrobras reduces gasoline price for the first time in the year from Wednesday | Economy

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (19) that it will reduce the price of gasoline sold to distributors from Wednesday (20). The value of the liter will go from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86 per liter. Prices charged for other fuels will not change .

The reduction in the price of gasoline will be R$ 0.20 per liter, or -4.93%. It’s the first drop since December.

The value is back to the same as in May this year. In the last adjustment, announced by Petrobras in June, the average sale price of gasoline had risen from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter (up 5.18%).

The prices of fuel sales to refineries by Petrobras are one of the factors in the composition of the final price of fuels, together with taxes and the share of distributors and resellers.

Petrobras says that, considering the mandatory blending of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will rise from R$ 2.96, on average, to R$ 2.81 for each liter sold at the pump.

Who determines the value at the pump is the weekly survey of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

There, gasoline has fallen in the last three weeks, due to the ICMS limitation approved by the National Congress. The proposal originated in the Chamber, where it was approved with the aim of reducing prices, mainly for fuel and electricity bills in an election year.

The measure made the average price of gasoline go from R$ 7.39 to R$ 6.07. The reduction in refineries should push the value even further down.

Petrobras is still taking advantage of the reduction in Brent oil prices since February, which reached close to US$ 140 at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and today hover around US$ 100.

According to the oil company, the reduction “follows the evolution of international reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

Since the policy of international price parity (PPI) was introduced in 2016, Petrobras has tried to match the price of gasoline at the refinery with the international price. That is, the readjustments are the result of fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates.