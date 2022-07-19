Petrobras reduces gasoline price for the first time in the year from Wednesday | Economy

Petrobras announced this Tuesday (19) that it will reduce the price of gasoline sold to distributors from Wednesday (20). The value of the liter will go from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86 per liter. Prices charged for other fuels will not change .

The reduction in the price of gasoline will be R$ 0.20 per liter, or -4.93%. It’s the first drop since December.

The new price is back to the same as in May this year. In the last adjustment, announced by Petrobras in June, the average sale price of gasoline had risen from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter (up 5.18%).

According to the oil company, the reduction “follows the evolution of international reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.