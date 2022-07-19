PF carries out an operation to combat international drug trafficking through Guarulhos Airport; 18 employees are targeted for arrest | Sao Paulo

The Federal Police (PF) in São Paulo started this Tuesday (19) a mega-operation to combat international drug trafficking involving outsourced employees who work at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In all, the police officers serve 23 preventive arrest warrants, in addition to 24 search and seizure warrants. Of this total, at least 18 people who are arrested work at the airport.

Police officers carry out warrants in the capital of São Paulo, in Sorocaba, Praia Grande, Guarulhos and also in Portugal. By early afternoon, at least 15 people had been arrested — all airport employees.

O g1 contacted the concessionaire GRU Airport, which manages Guarulhos Airport, and the company informed that, for now, it will not comment because the operation is still in progress and the operator did not have access to the names of the outsourced employees who were arrested by the police.

According to the company, all information about the fact will be passed on by the PF itself.

PF makes operation to arrest 18 employees at Guarulhos Airport, in Greater SP

Also targeted by the operation are the two main drug traffickers who recruited employees and headed the shipment of cocaine from Brazil to Europe through the terminal.

The PF says that one of them is in Portugal and has been asked to include his name on the red list of Interpol, the international police.

The two main targets are drug traffickers linked to the São Paulo criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and were monitored by the PF’s Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE), based in Lapa.

Justice also ordered searches in 24 addresses and the blocking of R$ 53 million in assets of those involved, such as money in account, real estate, vehicles and financial investments, etc.

2 of 2 Aircraft at Guarulhos International Airport (SP) — Photo: Paulo Whitaker/Reuters Aircraft at Guarulhos International Airport (SP) — Photo: Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

According to the investigation, the investigated employees worked in the airport’s runway area and with the carts that give access to the aircraft. They would put the bags with the drugs right in the hold of the plane, escaping police surveillance and X-rays.

Deputy Fabrizio Galli, head of the Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE) of the PF in SP, detailed how the criminals acted inside the airport.

“Sometimes they entered through the check-in, they entered through the restricted area, through fences that were cut by tractors that were passed in places that normally should not pass, the entire restricted area there at the airport. short period of investigation a large number of employees who went through the placement, the co-optation attempt,” said Galli.

“Several operations have already been carried out at the airport in Guarulhos. In recent years, the Federal Police have been intensifying operations and what we notice has been growing and the amount of drugs being exported in each of these events. drugs with passengers. But nowadays we see that drugs are being exported in the middle of the cargo, so the quantities are much higher than they used to be”, he added.

During the investigation, which lasted one year and two months, 880 kg of cocaine were seized in nine operations. Three at Guarulhos airport, two in Lisbon (Portugal), one in Frankfurt (Germany) and three in Amsterdam (Holland), with arrests made in Frankfurt and Lisbon.

According to the PF, those investigated will be indicted for crimes of international drug trafficking and association for trafficking, with penalties ranging from 10 to 25 years in prison.