PGR gives a favorable opinion to Apple in the dispute with Gradiente for iPhone

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, issued a favorable opinion to Apple in a dispute over the exclusive use of the iPhone brand in Brazil between the American company and the Brazilian company Gradiente. The opinion was sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Friday (15).

It seems bizarre to imagine that such an iconic brand as “iPhone” is in dispute, but this fight is old, and it has foundation.

IGB Eletrônica, owner of Gradiente, claims that in 2000, seven years before Apple launched its first iPhone in Brazil, it applied for the registration of the brand “G Gradiente iPhone” at the National Institute of Industrial Property (Inpi). In this battle over trademark usage, Apple contests, claiming that the iPhone brand, which entitles its smartphones, has been used since 1998.

In Friday’s decision, Aras says that, before the approval of the registration made by IBG Eletrônica with Inpi, there was a significant change in the world electronics market to the point of making Apple’s iPhone brand known all over the planet. For this reason, the use of the trademark would not be restricted solely to the “priority requirement, and the supervening context and relevant factual changes must be analyzed”.

In this battle, which has been going on for years, the two companies even participated in a conciliation process brokered by Minister Ellen Gracie of the STF, but after 20 meetings between representatives of the brand, the agreement did not progress. Without having a consensus between the companies, the case will be judged in plenary, by the rapporteur Minister Dias Toffoli, but still no date set.

Like the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, in the lower courts the decisions were favorable to Apple.

understand the case

On March 29, 2000, Brazilian company Gradiente filed an application with Inpi (National Institute of Industrial Property) for a device called “G Gradiente Iphone”. This device would be a cell phone capable of browsing the internet, something that Apple launched shortly after with the same name, but with more functions.

The registration was only accepted by Inpi on January 2, 2008, which Gradiente says was an error by Inpi.

Apple’s first iPhone, with a lowercase “i”, was launched in the United States on January 9, 2007, but the first model to be sold in Brazil appeared here on September 26, 2008, with the company’s application for registration. done after the Gradient.

Apple, at the beginning of the current decade, asked in the common court for the registration of Gradiente at Inpi to be annulled. The result was positive for Apple, as it was judged that “Inpi should consider the market situation of the iPhone signal at the time of granting and that the iPhone signal would be merely descriptive of the product, therefore, unregisterable”.

Gradiente argues that what matters is the market situation at the time of the registration request and also that the name “iphone” is not descriptive, but distinctive and subject to registration.

At the beginning of this decade, the Brazilian company launched the cell phone “Gradiente Iphone”, which was not very successful. The fact that the concept was created in the early 2000s, however, is one of the company’s arguments against Apple.

Since then, the dispute has dragged on through all levels of Brazilian justice. In 2018, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) ruled in favor of Apple, claiming that the brand is already automatically associated with Apple and that it cannot be exclusive to Gradiente.

The Brazilian, who is in the process of judicial recovery for not being able to pay her debts, appealed to the STF, the last instance, in May last year.