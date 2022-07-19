Pinheirense couple complains about service received at João Pinheiro’s UPA

A couple from Pinheiro who needed care at the UPA of João Pinheiro looked for the newsroom of JP Agora to register their dissatisfaction with the medical and hospital staff that treated them. Last Tuesday (12), Jéferson Gonçalves entered the establishment and received the possible diagnosis of flu, Covid or dengue and took Dipirona. Last Wednesday (13), he had to go back and passed out, but was released after taking more Dipyrone and vitamins. Understand.

Advertising

Faced with the complaint, the JP Agora report interviewed Jéferson and his girlfriend Carol Santos. He said he arrived at the UPA last Tuesday (12) around noon and stayed there until 2 pm. Upon attendance, the doctor said that he had nothing and that the symptoms he had were possibly a common flu, Covid or dengue fever, but that the tests could not identify him because he had only had symptoms for a few days. So, Jéferson returned last Wednesday (13) and their revolt was even greater.

“I went back there today, I arrived, I made my record, I started to feel sick, I was short of breath, I felt so sick that I even fainted. When I passed out, while my girlfriend didn’t go to the counter to ask for assistance, they didn’t come to help me. When I got there, the doctor didn’t ask me anything and gave me some dipyrone and a vitamin in my vein and nothing else. I stayed there for an hour taking this vitamin, I waited more than 20 minutes waiting for someone to take the needle out of me and they didn’t give me anything else. If I wanted to do any more tests, I would have to be paid, either for Covid or for dengue” highlighted Jéferson.

Advertising

The pinheirense continued criticizing the service received. “Shall we suppose that if a person is feeling sick there, he would even die there in the hospital? That, for me, is medical negligence because there’s no way not to iau. The same thing happened, I’m here now, a resident of JK died in the bathroom with the same symptom as mine, you know? How long will this last? These doctors say he’s a doctor, they just put on the lab coat and they can’t do anything else, they just use dipyrone. Dipyrone I took yesterday from a doctor. Pass me dipyrone again today? Terrible service. There are people waiting since eight o’clock in the morning to be served. A young man arrived with his hand pierced with iron, they took it and made light of him. For me, this UPA is the biggest mess with the human being” concluded Jéferson.

Carol Santos, the patient’s girlfriend, pointed out that she had to “break her heart” at the reception so that the medical team could attend to Jéferson after he fainted.

Advertising

“They didn’t take care of my boyfriend properly. Today, to be able to attend, I had to break my dick there because if it wasn’t like that, I wouldn’t have solved it. Unfortunately, João Pinheiro’s UPA does not have an ideal doctor to be there. As long as my boyfriend didn’t pass out, as long as I didn’t complain, they didn’t answer. The doctor who calls himself a doctor turns to me and says that he could only give Dipyrone and nothing else, that he couldn’t do anything else, what kind of doctor is this? We stayed for hours yesterday, hours today and we are leaving without a diagnosis and worse than when we came in because Dipirona did not solve it. Even passed out, they took 10 minutes to get to him to answer. Then the doctor came and simply applied Dipyrone and a vitamin and said that he couldn’t do anything else, that if I wanted I would solve it my way. Didn’t take any exams. I’m feeling terrible, I don’t recommend the UPA to anyone. If I need to go back, I’ll pay a private fee but I won’t go back to the UPA,” said Carol.

According to the couple, Jéferson left the UPA without a defined diagnosis, which caused him indignation and fear of being affected by some more serious illness, since, according to him, no exam was performed. Faced with the complaint, we seek answers.

As reported to our newsroom, the patient had symptoms of dengue and was instructed to ingest dipyrone and water. However, the patient was not satisfied, complained about the treatment with the doctors and nurses of the unit and left the place.

JP Agora makes itself available to the UPA and the municipal Health Department for further clarification on the case. Jéferson is still well and stable and did not need further assistance.