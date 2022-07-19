Piqué admits betrayal to Shakira, but infidelity did not cause the divorce

Despite the separation of Piqué and Shakira has already completed almost two months, but the matter has not left the Spanish news. Journalist Saúl Ortiz, from the Madrid newspaper ABC, sources close to the player said that it was not the betrayal that led to the divorce with the singer. However, the Barcelona defender confirms the case.

Ortiz stated that he heard from these people that almost nothing that has been linked in the media is true and that Piqué’s involvement with Carmen, a 22-year-old waitress, was not an actual courtship but “a random affair of shorter duration, sporadic. ”.

pique-shakira-betrayal Piqué and Shakira broke up after the singer discovered a betrayal of the athleteDavid Ramos/Getty Images pique-shakira-betrayal The Colombian hired a detective agency to discover the player’s case Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images gerad-pique-and-shakira The pivot of the relationship, according to the portal El Periódico, from Spain, would be a young woman in her 20s.Playback/Twitter Shakira Piqué The two announced their separation in early May (4/5)Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Shakira is separated from Gerard Piqué (Reproduction: Instagram) Now, the two are at an impasse over their children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. While the singer wants to move to Miami, the player does not want to be away from his children.Shakira is separated from Gerard Piqué (Reproduction: Instagram) Shakira and Piqué Another point to be resolved is the fortunes of both. The ex-couple acquired several properties together and even owned an island in the Bahamas.Getty Images 0

The Spanish journalist stated that, according to his investigation, the couple had already been separated for months and, therefore, the athlete would not have, in fact, betrayed Shakira. Some paparazzi said they had photos that guarantee that the relationship was unstable. The journalist also said that Piqué denied the rumors of betrayal to the Colombian woman.

One of the great impasses between the two, so far, is not related to the couple’s fortune, acquired over the years, or the various properties. Child custody would be keeping celebrities awake at night.

That’s because, according to Informalia, a Spanish website, the Colombian singer would be determined to leave the country of her beloved, while the football player believes that a change, thinking on the side of Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha, 7 years old. , would not be the best deal.

The Colombian sees the opportunity to leave Spain with good eyes, as the artist is being sued by the Spanish government for tax evasion. Shakira is estimated to owe $16 million to that country’s tax authorities, after pretending she didn’t live in Catalonia, Barcelona, ​​between 2012 and 2014.

