Piqué would have admitted to betraying Shakira, but infidelity was not a reason

The separation between Shakira, 45, and Gerard Piqué, 35, has gained a new chapter. This is because the Barcelona football player would have assumed the betrayal and for this reason the divorce has not yet been concluded. However, involvement with a 22-year-old waitress would not be the reason for the breakup.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Piqué assumed sexual involvement with the young woman, but he had been living a single life for months, dating several women. The publication stated that the couple had not been well for some time, but the real reason for the separation remains a secret. The athlete would also have said that everything published in the press so far would not be true.

Also according to the newspaper, the football player and the waitress lived a quick affair and not a relationship as the media reported.

The Spanish newspaper El Periódico reported that the Barcelona and Spain defender would already be living alone in his old apartment. He would be a constant presence in the city’s nightclub boxes, alongside teammate Riqui Puig. “He was seen with other women,” the paper said.

Divorce

Piqué and Shakira discuss a custody agreement between Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. According to the Spanish press, the financial issue is not at stake, but the children’s address. Due to the separation, the singer wants to leave Barcelona, ​​Spain, and move to Miami, in the United States.

However, the Barcelona football player is against the move as he does not want to be distant from his children. He also argues that Milan and Sasha grew up in the European country and the new country could impact their daily lives and the loss of friends.

“Milan and Sasha can live in Barcelona and, whenever she wants, Shakira can take them and her private jet to the United States,” he says in the excerpt from the agreement proposed by Piqué, according to the newspaper Marca.

Meanwhile, Shakira argues with the athlete’s betrayal case, which has become media, so that she has custody of the children. According to sources, the football player would have already abandoned this woman he would have stayed with when he was married to the singer. In addition, Piqué would have denied having introduced his wife to his children.

“A father passionate about parties, travel and relationships with other women would not be suitable, even if he was alone taking care of the children”, reads an excerpt from the proposal by Shakira’s lawyers.