PIX Saque and PIX Troco generated R$ 122.1 million in seven months of existence | PIX

Despite the success of PIX transactions among Brazilians, the PIX Saque and PIX Troco features, which were launched in November of last year, still have a low adherence compared to the total volume of transfers via PIX.

Between December of last year and June of this year, 868,256 transactions of the modalities were carried out, moving a total of R$ 122.1 million, according to the balance sheet prepared by the Central Bank of Brazil.

In June, the instant payment system handled BRL 772.735 billion, in 1.634 billion transactions. Since the creation of PIX, in November 2020, BRL 17.537 trillion has been handled in this transfer mode.

However, it is possible to observe that the numbers of operations with the modalities – especially that of PIX Saque, which handled more than R$ 31 million in the last month of June – have been increasing since they were launched, as you can see in the tables below. :

PIX Change Month number of transactions Values december/2021 293 BRL 26,215 January/2022 1,284 BRL 145,774 February/2022 1,591 BRL 189,652 March/2022 2,077 BRL 243,520 april/2022 1,952 BRL 236,482 May/2022 2,216 BRL 267,530 June/2022 2,693 BRL 321,500

PIX Withdrawal Month number of transactions Values december/2021 3,588 BRL 442,129 January/2022 66,551 BRL 9,677,297 February/2022 91,553 BRL 13,031,478 March/2022 135,542 BRL 19,271,637 april/2022 150,783 BRL 21,650,594 May/2022 184,710 BRL 25,793,594 June/2022 223,423 BRL 31,029,876

With the features, users can make withdrawals at commercial establishments, not just at ATMs. The point is that the offer of these products, however, is optional and depends on the adaptation of store systems.

PIX Saque and PIX Troco: map shows where to trade

How to find points that offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco

The list of service stations is available by the institutions themselves in the Open Data format. Users can also find where the modalities are available through a map, developed in partnership by the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs) and Pay Ventures.

The tool is free and available to anyone who wants to use it, with updates every two hours for ATMs and commercial establishments and opening hours.

Just enter the site mapapix.com.br, indicate your location and the map will indicate the establishments nearby that offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco.