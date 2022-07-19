PIX Saque and PIX Troco generated R$ 122.1 million in seven months of existence | PIX

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on PIX Saque and PIX Troco generated R$ 122.1 million in seven months of existence | PIX 3 Views

Despite the success of PIX transactions among Brazilians, the PIX Saque and PIX Troco features, which were launched in November of last year, still have a low adherence compared to the total volume of transfers via PIX.

Between December of last year and June of this year, 868,256 transactions of the modalities were carried out, moving a total of R$ 122.1 million, according to the balance sheet prepared by the Central Bank of Brazil.

In June, the instant payment system handled BRL 772.735 billion, in 1.634 billion transactions. Since the creation of PIX, in November 2020, BRL 17.537 trillion has been handled in this transfer mode.

However, it is possible to observe that the numbers of operations with the modalities – especially that of PIX Saque, which handled more than R$ 31 million in the last month of June – have been increasing since they were launched, as you can see in the tables below. :

PIX Change

Monthnumber of transactionsValues
december/2021293BRL 26,215
January/20221,284BRL 145,774
February/20221,591BRL 189,652
March/20222,077BRL 243,520
april/20221,952BRL 236,482
May/20222,216BRL 267,530
June/20222,693BRL 321,500

PIX Withdrawal

Monthnumber of transactionsValues
december/20213,588BRL 442,129
January/202266,551BRL 9,677,297
February/202291,553BRL 13,031,478
March/2022135,542BRL 19,271,637
april/2022150,783BRL 21,650,594
May/2022184,710BRL 25,793,594
June/2022223,423BRL 31,029,876

With the features, users can make withdrawals at commercial establishments, not just at ATMs. The point is that the offer of these products, however, is optional and depends on the adaptation of store systems.

PIX Saque and PIX Troco: map shows where to trade

PIX Saque and PIX Troco: map shows where to trade

How to find points that offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco

The list of service stations is available by the institutions themselves in the Open Data format. Users can also find where the modalities are available through a map, developed in partnership by the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs) and Pay Ventures.

The tool is free and available to anyone who wants to use it, with updates every two hours for ATMs and commercial establishments and opening hours.

Just enter the site mapapix.com.br, indicate your location and the map will indicate the establishments nearby that offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco.

Pix: Learn all about how it works

Pix: Learn all about how it works

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Study investigates effects of Covid vaccines on menstruation

About 4 in 10 people with a constant menstrual cycle have noticed more heavy …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved