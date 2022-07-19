PL outlines plan to stop boycott of Bolsonaro’s convention

As with Trump in the US, opponents make a call to confirm “presence” at an event and empty Maracanãzinho

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign HQ closely monitors the attempt by opponents to boycott the convention that will launch the candidacy of the presidential ticket next Sunday (24.Jul.2022).

As with the former president and then Republican candidate for re-election in the United States, Donald Trump, anti-government pages are calling for critics to confirm their presence on the event’s website and to miss the ceremony. They want to empty the Maracanãzinho, the place chosen in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) for the party’s convention.

O Power 360 found that the party’s technology team is mobilized to prevent the downing of the registration link. PL members say there is a coordinated attack to take the site down.

At 11 am this Tuesday (July 19), the Sympla page, the platform where you can register for the convention, was down. Reason: high number of hits. The PL worked to standardize the registration forms.