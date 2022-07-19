Planalto discusses measures to reduce diesel and ethanol prices

× Photo: IADE Michojko/Pixabay

With an eye on the elections, the Bolsonaro government discusses measures for a further reduction in diesel and ethanol prices at pumpssince gasoline has been falling more than other fuels, reports Estadão.

Calculations by the Ministry of Mines and Energy indicate that the The extension until the end of 2023 of the deadline for fossil fuel distributors to prove the mandatory purchase targets of the so-called CBios (decarbonization credits) will have an impact of BRL 0.10 on the average price of diesel. The ministry estimates that, with the reduction of charges, the price of a liter of fuel may fall, on average, from R$ 7.68 to R$ 7.55

“As the downside potential of diesel is lower than that of gasoline, the government’s focus has been to work on new measures to reduce the values”, says the report, which mentions that the rise in CBios prices in recent weeks was one of the obstacles identified by the Planalto. These credits reached R$200 recently, compared to an average price of R$40 last year.

The government asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to investigate a possible violation of the economic order practiced in the negotiations of the asset. As a result, the price dropped to around R$160.”One of the suspicions is that distributors would be buying certificates in volume above the target in collusion with ethanol producers to unbalance the market and force competitors to pay more for the credits”, says the newspaper.

Already in relation to ethanol, there is an expectation of an additional decrease of R$ 0.20 with the entry into force of the PEC, which increased and created new aid and also subsidized the price of this fuel. The proposal, which was enacted last week, allows the Planalto to compensate states that grant ICMS credits to ethanol producers and distributors, at a cost of R$3.8 billion by the end of the year. In this scenario, the liter of diesel can drop, on average, from R$ 4.87 to 4.56, according to the folder.

