Police arrest doctor who kept patient in private prison after mistake

Plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva kept a patient in private prison (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Police officers from the Duque de Caxia Women’s Service, in Rio de Janeiro, arrested doctor Bolívar Guerrero Silva, a plastic surgeon accused of keeping a patient in private prison at a private hospital in the Baixada Fluminense. The information is from the g1 portal.

The doctor had kept a woman in false imprisonment for about two months, since a cosmetic procedure on her belly went wrong. The agents who were at the hospital rescued the victim, in addition to arresting Bolívar Guerrero Silva.

The family told the police that she was being held in the hospital. The victim’s aunt would have sought out the authorities to report what was happening. In March, the woman underwent a tummy tuck, and in June, she returned to the hospital for three other interventions.

Something in the procedure went wrong and, according to the family, the patient had a necrotic part of her belly. Police are investigating whether the plastic and the entire medical team were preventing the woman from being transferred to another health facility.

When the complaint was made by the victim’s aunt, police officers asked for the patient’s chart and the medical report on her case. Until this Monday, the documentation had not been sent to the authorities.

Police officers carried out preventive arrest, search and seizure warrants, in addition to coercive driving, at Santa Branca Hospital.

Last Friday (15), the police passed a cell phone to the patient and, when talking to the victim, she was desperate and asked for help to be removed from the hospital, as she was afraid of dying.

According to g1, when the agents arrived at Santa Branca Hospital, they were received by the institution’s lawyer. She stated that the officers could not speak to the victim because she was sedated. Even so, agents found the woman, who was crying.

The court granted permission for the doctor to be arrested. Now, other cases involving Bolívar Guerrero Silva are also being investigated by the police.