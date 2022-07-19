Police arrest surgeon for submitting patient to false imprisonment – Brazil

RIO – A week after the arrest of an anesthesiologist accused of rape of vulnerable in Baixada Fluminense, another doctor from the region was arrested this Monday, 18, this time by police officers from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in Duke of Caxias. The Ecuadorian plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva, 63, is accused of keeping a patient in private prison in a private hospital, in addition to criminal association.

According to a complaint made at the police station by the patient’s family, she underwent an abdominoplasty (a plastic surgery on the abdomen) in March with the surgeon. A few days after the surgery, in pain, the woman went back to the doctor. Since then, she would have been subjected to several other procedures. For the past two months, she was being held against her will in the hospital.

After the complaint, the Police requested the patient’s medical records from the clinic and was not attended. Last Friday, police officers were at the hospital and faced difficulties in gaining access to the patient. When they managed to see her, they saw the poor health conditions of the 35-year-old woman.

“We were very impacted because she had very serious injuries, we were worried about her health situation”, said delegate Fernanda Fernandes in an interview with TV Globo. She added that the woman’s belly would be completely necrotic. “She reported difficulties, that she was not able to leave the hospital. Because of this, we represent in the Judiciary Duty for her transfer, temporary arrest of the author and suspension of the CRM.”

Last Saturday, Justice decreed the arrest of the doctor and the temporary suspension of his professional registration. It was also determined the issuance of warrants for the coercive conduction of four hospital employees, in addition to search and seizure warrants for documents, such as medical records and a list of drugs used.

In a note sent to the press, Hospital Santa Branca denied the accusations of false imprisonment of a patient of plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva, 63, at its premises. “We repudiate any criminal practices that have been wrongly attributed to us! Such an accusation is absurd!” The note also clarifies that the doctor would not be a partner of the hospital, as the police informed, and that he personally paid for the patient’s expenses.

Louisiana dos Santos Juliasse de Barros, who defends the doctor, told the Estadão that he would not speak to the press.

Doctor has been arrested before

This is not the first time the doctor has been arrested. He has reportedly been detained on at least five other occasions. The reasons were medical error, counterfeiting of medicines and commercialization and use of substances prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), among other irregularities. On the doctor’s Facebook page, many women warn of the risk of undergoing plastic surgery with him.

The doctor, who is also a partner at the hospital, testified on Monday afternoon. To the police, he denied that he was keeping the woman in false imprisonment. According to him, medical discharge was not recommended in her case and could only be done by default; that is, when the patient signs a liability waiver. She wouldn’t have wanted to sign the form. The patient has not yet been transferred, but there is already an injunction authorizing her to leave the hospital.

Other witnesses are also being heard. Yesterday afternoon, at least four women came to Dean to file a medical complaint. The doctor’s defense was sought, but declined to comment. The hospital’s management also declined to speak to the press.

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) released a short note yesterday afternoon about the case: “Having heard about the case from the press, Cremerj opened an investigation to investigate the facts. Every procedure follows in secrecy in accordance with the rites of the Code of Ethical-Professional Process”.

Anesthetist arrested for rape

On the Sunday before last, the 10th, the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32 years old, was arrested in flagrante delicto for rape of a drugged woman during a cesarean section, at Hospital da Mulher, in São João do Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense. Police have already identified at least thirty women who were accompanied by the doctor. It is now trying to determine if other abuses have taken place.

Last weekend, the 2nd Court of Justice of São João de Meriti accepted a complaint against the anesthesiologist, who became a defendant. In an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico, the husband of the second woman to undergo a cesarean section on the day of the arrest (there were three in all) said that, although he tried, he only managed to gain access to his wife at 7 pm. The mother-in-law said that she was anesthetized beyond normal and woke up saying she had “a bad taste in her mouth”.

The husband of another alleged victim also said that the anesthetist had asked him to leave the operating room with the newborn baby.

“He asked me to leave, because there, from that moment there, it was only going to be with the medical team. At that moment, I withdrew along with the technician who left with my son. And from there I no longer had access to it.”