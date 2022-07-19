Police say Filipe Ret takes advantage of his fame to ‘use and supply drugs’ as if the laws ‘didn’t affect him’ | Rio de Janeiro

TV Globo found that, in the investigation, the Police Department for Repression of Narcotics (DRE-RJ) considers that Ret “despises existing prohibitions in Brazil” and “reinforces the false idea of ​​the selectivity of the system”. The investigation also cited the letter of “Marihuana”by him and Marcelo D2, “known to the enthusiastic public” (see an excerpt above and read the lyrics below):

Look at Colombia there, neguin!

We are blessed

The rhythm is good and the joint gets you more stoned

Lights up, passes the gum and rolls to the side

We ain’t no mess, fuck

Endless greed made the people angry

The house fell, you fucked up, you deputy

I’m pissed! Yeah!

My money is honest and hard

smoke weed

What’s wrong with marijuana?

smoke weed

Here’s marijuana

black eyed girl

You make me reborn with that soft and sweet way

I’m not alive, damn it! I’m living!

The Blessing of Disquiet

come to your business

Forgot what years we are

Millions in resources disappear, it’s the evil of man

By the wings of the sky I’ll set myself free (son of a bitch)!

Yeah!

Only Catete’s blue blood throwing the smoke in the air

It’s all good and the foot of the plant, put the ball to roll

Me and the t-Rex together, nothing can stop us! (can stop us)

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Legalize now! (Legalize already!)

Vivacious terror, sagacious terror, it’s all frontline (front!)

Want home-grow? Want from Colombia? Just come talk to us!

Some even try to imitate (hello?)

I tell you they will never be (never)

I have beck, lighter in hand

I’m ready to set fire, so pass

Filipe Ret on arrival at the City of Police, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Rapper did not comment on searches

The rapper arrived at Police City late in the morning to provide clarification.

Before joining, Ret spoke to reporters about his touring schedule and the release of a single. He said nothing about the investigation (see below).

In Cidade da Polícia, Filipe Ret talks about agenda and single before testifying

The singer was in Angra dos Reis and was woken up by civil police (see below).

See the moment Filipe Ret is woken up by police officers

According to Deputy Chief of Police Rodrigo Coelho, Ret “was surprised”, but “behaved in an urban way” when receiving the police.

His cell phone was seized, and the singer will be charged with possession of narcotics.

Agents left to comply in total five search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to the singer in RJ, such as a studio in a building in Flamengo, and at the Vivo Rio concert hall.

In the Flamengo building, the team seized marijuana and material for rolling cigarettes. The amount was not reported by the police.

WHO IS RET: From rap battles to ‘feat’ with Anitta

From rap battles to ‘feat’ with Anitta DISCOGRAPHY: First of Ret’s six albums came out in 2009

The room in Flamengo had to be opened by a locksmith, as it was empty. The police already knew that Ret had gone to Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro, where she stayed at a luxury resort.

Another target location was Vivo Rio. According to the investigators, the management of the venue refused to provide, in full, the images of Filipe Ret’s “Open Beck” party.

The g1 has not yet been able to contact the artist’s defense.

In a statement, Vivo Rio said that it “collaborated and continues to collaborate with the entire investigation process for this case”. “The footage of the venue’s internal security circuit was provided as soon as they were requested,” the note states.

The investigation began at the end of June, when the rapper himself posted photos and videos of a party in Vivo Rio on his social media.

At the event, called “Open Beck” (marijuana released, in free translation)on the 21st, Ret allegedly offered marijuana to the guests.

Police called for the search to identify other possible suspects: “Supplying drugs, even free of charge, is trafficking”says the head delegate of the DRE, delegate Marcus Amin.

With the material seized, the agents will continue the investigation to identify all those involved in the crime under investigation.

Event with Filipe Ret in Cuiabá is the target of a police raid; ‘they went straight to the dressing room’, re

Last Saturday (16), the singer performed in Cuiabá, capital of Mato Grosso. On the networks, he complained that there was a delay in his show due to an action by the local military police, who searched his entire dressing room.

According to him, the agents went “straight to the dressing room”. The artist was preparing to perform at the event. It’s Trap It’s Funk, that was interrupted for two hours.

“With that energy, it delayed the entire event, emptied the place, unfortunately PJ Huodini and Caio Luccass, two artists from Nada Mal, couldn’t do the show. Nothing happened, guys [polícia] They didn’t find anything, they just went to delay the event. Two super honest kids missed their shows because of that mentality,” said Ret.