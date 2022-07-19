Project Wants You to Refund Your Home’s Rent

The Federal Senate approved this month a bill that aims to change the income tax rules for rents. Senator Alexandre Silveira’s (PSD-MG) proposal benefits both those who pay rent and those who receive.

If the project is approved by Congress, those who rent will be able to include the rent amount in the Income Tax deductions and those who receive will pay tax on 25% of the monthly amount they receive – today the tax is charged on the total amount.

What changes for the tenant? When the taxpayer files the Income Tax return, it may include various expenses that decrease the tax payable or increase the refund, such as health and education expenses. But it is not possible to put the rent amount as an expense to be deducted.

With the project, the deduction will be authorized, but only for the property in which the person lives. If she rents more than one property, she can only include one as a tax deductible expense.

It will not be possible to deduct expenses with condominium, IPTU (Import Property and Urban Land Tax) or any other expenses involving the property.

What changes for the owner? Property owners today pay Income Tax if they receive rents above R$ 1,903.98 per month. Until that amount is exempt, you pay nothing. If you go over that, you pay IR on the total amount.

The new proposal determines that IR only be charged on 25% of the total amount. If a landlord receives rent of R$3,000, for example, he will pay tax on R$750.

The rate charged today varies according to the value: it ranges from 7.5% to 27.5% (as shown in the table below). This table would continue to exist by the new design, but would only be partially applied.

See the IR collection rates:

up to BRL 1,903.98 – Exempt

from BRL 1,903.99 to BRL 2,826.65: rate of 7.5%

from BRL 2,826.66 to BRL 3,751.05: 15% rate

from BRL 3,751.06 to BRL 4,664.68: rate of 22.5%

above BRL 4,664.68: rate of 27.5%

In the example of a R$3,000 rent, the rate would be 15%. It would be applied only on BRL 750 (25% of BRL 3,000), and not more on the full amount (BRL 3,000).

What is the purpose of the measure? Increase the collection with rents, because many people do not declare the amount in the Income Tax.

Even if it seems contradictory to increase the collection through a discount, Rodrigo petrya lawyer at Almeida Advogados, says that this can encourage more people to file a tax return and, with that, increase the money received from the tax.

Carlos Eduardo Orsolon, lawyer and tax partner at Demarest Advogados, says that the rental market is still very informal in Brazil and that landlords and tenants often agree on whether to declare the rent in the Income Tax or not.

What happens to those who do not declare? The IRS charges a 20% penalty on the undeclared amount. The bill wants to increase the fine to 150% of the tax due.

Those who receive money from rents need to declare the receipt, in addition to making the monthly payment. In some cases, the owner will refund some amount of tax paid or need to pay a little extra to settle accounts with the IRS.

When will the project start to take effect? It all depends on how the proposal goes through the National Congress. For now, the text has been approved by the Senate and now goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

If the deputies approve the bill, the text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and becomes law. The proposal provides that the changes will be valid until the year 2028, referring to rents paid and received until 2027.