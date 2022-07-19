PSG already outlines new lineup with ‘attacking duo’ Neymar and Mbappé; see the formation

PSG holds pre-season in Japan and gave a spectacle in training for fans present in the stands

In pre-season in Japan, the PSG begins to take shape under new coach Christophe Galtier. According to diary information L’Teamthe French team held training last Monday (18) with a new tactical scheme that should at least be tested at the beginning of the season.

The publication reports that Galtier has cast the team in 3-4-1-2 scheme. At first, the starting lineup was: Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Gueye, Vitinha and Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi centered and an attacking duo formed by Neymar and Mbappé.

During the activities, Gaultier moved the midfield and promoted the entries of Paredes, Verratti and Bernat.

The starting goalkeeper was not revealed, but everything suggests that Donnarumma is the one who should take the starting position. The French press revealed a few weeks ago that Keylor Navas should be available to the market in case of negotiation.

The formation should be tested this Wednesday (20) when PSG will face Kawasaki Frontale, at 7:30 am, Brasília time, in a friendly in Japan. The French calendar still shows friendlies against Urawa Reds, on Saturday (23), at 7 am, and against Gamba Osaka, on Monday (25), at 7 am. All matches will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.