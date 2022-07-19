After spending a season in Greece, Maisa opened a photo album of the trip on his Instagram and won the admiration of netizens. In the first image of the post, the actress used a photo in which she appears in a bikini. The bold record earned an amusing comment from her friend, Mel Maia.

On the occasion, Maisa posed with her back, leaving the round butt in evidence. Wearing a plaid piece, the young woman highlighted her powerful curves while sunbathing. In the album, she also included other shots of the tour amidst the beautiful landscapes of the island of Mykonos.

“He put the popô to play”, fired Mel Maia

In the comments of the publication, Maisa received the affection of fans and famous friends through several messages and exciting praise. One of the actresses who made a point of praising the young woman was Mel Maia.

“You are beautiful friend”she wrote, who then added: “Put the popo to play her”. Who was also present in the comments of the post was Larissa Manoela: “What is that”, said the protagonist of Beyond the Illusion. Fans of the actress also did not spare praise for Maisa.

Mel Maia comments on Maisa’s photo (Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

