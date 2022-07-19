Putin meets the president of Iran and Turkey | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran to meet with the heads of state of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, on Tuesday. The meeting focuses on strengthening the bond between the three countries and talking about the development of the Middle East region and the conflict in Syria.
As the West imposes sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin seeks to strengthen ties with the Iranians, the target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House claimed.
But, perhaps most crucially, Tehran (the capital of Iran) offers Putin the chance for a high-stakes meeting with Erdogan, who has sought to help broker talks on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as help with negotiations to unlock Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Tehran, Iran, to meet with the local and Turkish president — Photo: Sputnik/Konstantin Zavrazhin/Pool via REUTERS
Turkey, a NATO member, found itself facing Russia in bloody conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria. But Turkey has not imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow. Dealing with runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey is also dependent on the Russian market.
The meeting also has symbolic significance for Putin’s domestic audience, showing Russia’s international influence even as it becomes increasingly isolated and plunges deeper into confrontation with the West. This comes just days after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia – Tehran’s main rivals in the region.
This is the second time Putin has left Russia since the conflict with Ukraine began. On the first occasion, he visited Tajikistan.