Rebuilding Brazil involves rebuilding the SUS

Rebuilding the Unified Health System, not only resuming the conditions it had before the 2016 coup, but increasing the capacity and quality of its care for the entire population, will be one of the biggest and most important tasks for a future government led by Lula.

The first step will be to provide the SUS with adequate funding, freeing it from the drain of resources imposed by Amendment 95, which created the spending ceiling, and eliminating the secret budget that manipulates billions of reais without any public control.

The resumption of the SUS should, therefore, include new technologies and recent scientific advances to consolidate the principle of universality that gave rise to it.

“I never imagined that after three decades we would have to go back to discussing and defending universality and democracy. Since the coup, the dismantling of public policies has placed this country in an abyss that seems to have no end, but in October it will end, yes”, commented former Minister of Health and university professor Arthur Chioro, a public health doctor.

Chioro was one of the debaters of the program Dialogues for Brazil, which in the early evening of July 18, addressed the theme The reconstruction of SUS, defense of life and democracy. For him, the SUS is “one of the greatest ethical-civilizing achievements in the country”.

The former Minister of Health Humberto Costa, currently a senator for the PT, stated that another of the tasks of the future government should be a communication policy to defend the SUS and help the population to take ownership of the service. “The resilience that SUS has shown during the pandemic has put it at a level where people recognize its importance. We will need to have a strong communication policy to consolidate this”.

The mediator of the meeting, Jussara Cony, pharmacist and leader of PCdoB, also highlighted the importance of a new model for training health professionals that places the SUS at the center of aspirations. She recalled the experience of the Mais Médicos program. According to her, that period explicitly demonstrated the dispute between the mercantilist and public views of health.

Also a former minister, Agenor Álvares defended that the management of SUS in the post-bolsonarism period should strengthen relations with the population through two new practices. One of them is to demonstrate that the system is dynamic and adapts to changes. “We have to be clear that the SUS is not static. Our responsibility is to be attentive to all the demands of the population to be able to show that we accompany the transitions we are experiencing”, he said.

Another measure, of an educational and symbolic nature, is to emphasize that the SUS is a service paid for by the population. “To make it clear that what the SUS provides is neither favor nor free, because the population pays. The poorest pay more, because of the perversity of the Brazilian tax model,” he explained.

The reconstruction of the SUS, in the opinion of the quartet that participated in the debate, needs to prioritize primary health care. Álvares also recalled the need to strengthen health surveillance. For any of these measures, he recalled, it is essential to equip the system with qualified public workers, “perennial and stable staff”. He highlighted that public servants were those capable of, even against the federal government, facing the Covid-19 pandemic in a dignified way.

For Chioro, the dispute is between the role of the State and “locust capital, the association between capital and authoritarianism to rob public coffers. Private health plans have never made as much money as they do now, they still use the SUS and don’t pay”.

On the other hand, as Costa stressed, the “war budget” adopted during the pandemic at the initiative of Congress confirmed that there are resources for health, while the maneuvers of the Bolsonar secret budget throw the arguments of lack of money to the ground. As, by the way, SUS defenders have always insisted.

