Record Island 2 spoilers

Ilha Record 2 premieres this Monday (7/18) on the Record TV screen, at 10:45 pm, with 13 new celebrities in the cast and Mariana Rios in charge of the attraction after Sabrina Sato left the station. The LeoDias column has already discovered when the participants will be exempted from this experience on a paradise island in Paraty (RJ) and even some small spoilers of what is happening there.

The 13 names of this season had already been revealed, and they are: Aline Dahlen, Bruno Sutter, Caique Aguiar, Fabio Braz, Jaciara Dias, Kaik, Kaio Viana, Nakagima, Raphael Sander, Solange Gomes, Ste Viegas, Vitória Bellato and Whendy Tavares . With more than half of the program recorded, the celebrities of Ilha Record will be dismissed on the 31st of this month to return to their respective homes.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) Ilha Record starts the new edition on July 18. With Mariana Rios in charge of the attraction, the program promises a mixture of adventure with 13 participants in search of pieces of a treasure map to find the prize of R$ 500 thousand. Meet the cast of the new season below.Photo: Antonio Chahestian ALINE_DAHLEN Aline Dahlen is 40 years old and is an actress and bodybuilder Photo: Publicity/Record BRUNO_SUTTER Bruno Sutter is 42 years old and is a musician, comedian and actor Photo: Publicity/Record CAIQUE_AGUIAR Caique Aguiar is 27 years old and is a personal trainer, actor and model Photo: Publicity/Record FABIO_BRAZ Fabio Braz is 43 years old and is a former football player and celebrity party PR Photo: Publicity/Record JACIARA_DIAS Jaciara Dias is 44 years old and is a businesswoman and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record KAIK_PEREIRA Kaik is 19 years old and is an actor and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record KAIO_VIANA Kaio Viana is 26 years old and is a funk singer Photo: Publicity/Record NAKAGIMA nakagima is 34 years old and is a professional surfer, entrepreneur and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record RAPHAEL_SANDER Raphael Sander is 34 years old and is an actor Photo: Publicity/Record VITORIA_BELLATO Bellato victory is 22 years old and is a digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record SOLANGE_GOMES Solange Gomes is 48 years old and is a presenter, writer and digital influencerPhoto: Publicity/Record STE_VIEGAS Ste Viegas is 30 years old and is a model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record WHENDY_TAVARES Whendy Tavares is 27 years old and is a former panicat, model and digital influencer Photo: Publicity/Record 0

The column anxiously awaits this date as it is when the rumors and the backstage of the competition begin to emerge. So far, a little green bird that passed through the island of Paraty told us that Solange Gomes continues to deliver a lot of A Fazenda-style shacks and that former BBB Aline will be one of the protagonists of the issue because of her strong temper. In fact, Aline Dahlen caused a lot with the production, when she gave up on the show and at the last minute was convinced to follow in the dispute.

Within this cast there is a female rivalry that lasted for a long time throughout the competition. Ah, this column heard that there was a lot of “making out” in this second season too and that, unlike the first edition, most of those chosen for Ilha 2 are quite prepared for the challenge.

During the game, the participants stay in the Village, divided into four areas: bedroom; coexistence; cabin; and the Commander’s exclusive room. In exile, the famous stay in a cave where they can follow everything that is happening at the main headquarters. It will be in this place that the participants who are outside the game follow, debate everything and directly interfere in the dynamics, deciding and choosing powers and dilemmas for the inhabitants of the Village.

Ilha Record airs from Monday to Saturday, always at 10:45 pm, and will award a prize of BRL 500,000 to the best explorer and another BRL 250,000 to the public’s favourite. The program is directed by Rodrigo Carelli and cast by Fernando Rancoleta.

