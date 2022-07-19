reinforcements at the IDB, Inter missing and ‘no’ by Marcelo

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Flamengo, which introduced Arturo Vidal to the fans and managed to register Everton Cebolinha in the CBF BID.

Still in national football, another one who is released to play is Mateus Vital, who returned to Corinthians after a loan from Greece. The São Paulo team also took advantage of the day to announce the hiring of Balbuena.

In addition to him, Corinthians is increasingly engaged in negotiations with midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. He, by the way, admitted that he is ready to “take a leap” in his career, without detailing what offers he has received.

In terms of international football, the future of the experienced side Marcelo has become news. The Brazilian was even offered to Lyon, but the salaries scared the French team’s board.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Fla presents Vidal and signs up Cebolinha

Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

An old passion, the relationship between Flamengo and Arturo Vidal became a marriage in 2022. Announced last week as the second reinforcement of this window, the steering wheel was officially presented today. “Being here is already a dream. Here I have many chances to win titles and I want to stay here for a long time, enjoy everything I’m living,” said the Chilean.

Meanwhile, Everton Cebolinha was registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is released to debut for the Rio de Janeiro team. The striker had already been training with the squad for two weeks and the club just waited for the window to open to register the player.

Corinthians announces Balbuena and ‘reinforces’ with Vital

Fabián Balbuena is back at Corinthians. The 30-year-old defender was officially announced this morning and returns to the club after four years in European football. He signed a contract valid for one year, until June 2023. As anticipated by the UOL Esportethe Paraguayan left Dynamo Moscow (RUS) based on FIFA’s permission to players who have contracts with Russian and Ukrainian teams.

Another “reinforcement” of the São Paulo team is midfielder Mateus Vital, who is already registered in the CBF’s IDB. The player, who was loaned to Panathinaikos during the 2021/2022 season, was not permanently acquired by the Greek team and can now return to the field for Timão.

The “jump” is the Corinthians?

Image: Playback/Instagram

Corinthians target in the ball market, Argentine Fausto Vera publicly admits the desire to “take a leap” in his career in this transfer window. He defends Argentino Juniors (ARG), but makes no bones about his desire to leave.

“I like Europe, I also like the South American leagues that mean football growth for me and my life, it would be a beautiful challenge. There are rumors from South America, Europe… I feel prepared for any challenge. […] If I have the possibility of taking a leap in my career, of being able to grow, which is something I want, it could be the way”, he told the Argentine channel TyC Sports. Asked about the chances of leaving, from one to ten, he replied that “for today, I would say five”.

He’s ready, see, Ceni?

Midfielder Marcos Guilherme was presented today by São Paulo at the Barra Funda Training Center. Excited, the athlete immediately wanted to wear the tricolor shirt with the number 95 and said he was ready to play on Wednesday (20), against Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship.

“I’ll be available for the next game. The fact that I’ve been training for some time is good for getting back in shape, knowing what the expectations are. Now I’m more adapted to the schedules,” said the midfielder.

Destination: Florianopolis

Image: Ricardo Duarte/SC Internacional

Avaí sent forward the hiring of striker Paolo Guerrero. The Peruvian undergoes medical examinations and, if approved, will sign a contract until the end of the year with Leão da Ilha. The information was initially published by journalist Polidoro Júnior.

Guerrero’s name is well regarded by the Florianópolis club. There was a joint assessment by the top management and technical commission on behalf of the Peruvian and there is great expectation that he can help the team, if the operation is concluded. The 38-year-old striker has not played since October 2021, when he faced Atlético-MG for Internacional. Last season for Colorado he scored two goals in 16 games.

Reinforcement at Botafogo

Botafogo closed the last details of the hiring of Adryelson over the weekend. The defender will arrive at the Rio de Janeiro club as a free player and sign an agreement valid until July 2025.

The defender has been free on the ball market since last week, when he terminated his contract with Sport due to late payments – he was on loan to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. The debt was about R$ 1 million.

New to Cruise?

Outside Atletico Madrid’s plans, Marcos Paulo entered Cruzeiro’s crosshairs. The Minas Gerais club has already made a first approach to hire the Portuguese-Brazilian striker, who, in turn, still does not see a return to Brazil with good eyes.

On loan to Famalicão last season, the player was not successful in Portuguese football and, consequently, did not convince the colchoneros to have an opportunity in 2022/23. He is back on the tradable list.

Inter should lose side

Image: ALEX VIANA/AGÊNCIA F8/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Left-back Moisés should no longer play for Inter. Today, the gaucho club sent his release on loan to CSKA Moscow, from Russia. Colorado receives approximately R$11 million for the agreement.

Moses transfers until the conclusion of his contract, whose date is the end of next year. Later, free, he will be able to negotiate the future without the participation of any team. This season, the athlete played 18 matches, scored two goals and assisted with the Rio Grande do Sul shirt.

Over budget…

Marcelo, ex-Real Madrid, was offered to Lyon this transfer window, according to the “Foot Mercato” portal. However, the French club was scared by the nine million euros (R$ 49 million) that the Brazilian received a year in Spain and walked away. Lucas Paquetá’s team is looking for a left-back due to the return of Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea.

Because of this situation, the club led by Peter Bosz should aim for the arrival of Estupiñan, from Villarreal. With that, Marcelo remains without a club since he left the merengue team at the end of the season.