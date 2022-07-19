Related to Cruzeiro, Stnio sees himself ‘more ready’ after stint in Torino

Cruzeiro’s option for the game against CSA, this Wednesday (20), at 19:00, for Serie B, striker Stnio, 19, sees himself “more ready” to wear the celestial shirt after spending time with Torino, from Italy.
“I grew a lot as a person, but also in football. I learned a lot from players already on the Italian National Team. It was a very good experience and I believe I will come back more mature and even more ready to help,” he added.
For the Torino under-19 team, Stnio played 29 matches and scored six goals. J for Raposa’s professional team, in 2021, there were ten games and no goals scored. He was in four Serie B matches last year.
In addition to Stnio, Cruzeiro already has three other reinforcements guaranteed for the 2022 sequence. They are defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, from Holland, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, who was at Sion, from Switzerland, and striker Bruno Guimares, ex-Famalico, from Portugal.