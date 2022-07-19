Rishi Sunak consolidates leadership to succeed Johnson – News

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday widened his lead in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while Foreign Minister Liz Truss closed the gap in her bid to stay between the two finalists.

In the third round of voting among Conservative lawmakers, held this afternoon, Sunak won 115 votes, ahead of Secretary of International Trade, Penny Mordaunt, with 82, and Truss, with 71 – seven more than in the second round.

Former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch came fourth with 58 votes, and parliamentary foreign affairs commission chairman Tom Tugendhat was eliminated with 31 votes.





After Johnson’s dramatic resignation on July 7 as leader of the Conservative Party, which will remove him as head of government once the formation finds a successor, the long internal race to replace him began last week.

At first, the 358 Conservative parliamentarians vote in successive elimination rounds until designating, on July 21, two finalist candidates.

The approximately 200,000 members of the Conservative Party will then choose a winner from among them, through a postal vote throughout the summer. The final result will be announced on September 5th.



