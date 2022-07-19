RJ, SP, Curitiba and Porto Alegre: see Brazilian capitals from the ISS

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took some photos that will amaze space fans — especially Brazilians. The images show the cities of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Porto Alegre (RS), photographed while the orbiting laboratory flew over them earlier this month.

The photos were taken on July 4th, but were only published this Sunday (17th). In one of them, we see a click of the night in Curitiba, capital of Paraná. The city is home to almost two million inhabitants and, in the photo, it appears with the metropolitan region highlighted — also note the differences in lighting in various areas of the city.

Curitiba, capital of Paraná, in a photo on the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Another photo of the southern region of Brazil shows Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul. In the photo, it is possible to observe some known regions, such as Vila Assunção, Canoas, Alvorada, Viamão, among others. Can you find them in the photo below?

Porto Alegre photographed by astronauts on the International Space Station (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The photo of São Paulo brings us the capital of São Paulo full of lights. In the publication, NASA describes an interesting feature in the image: the brightest lights on the city’s streets contrast with those in Guarulhos, which are less bright. Look:

São Paulo and Guarulhos in a new photo of the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Finally, we are left with a photo of Rio de Janeiro, the second most populous city in Brazil. The capital of Rio de Janeiro was photographed framed by vessels in Guanabara Bay, while the orbital laboratory was at an altitude of about 420 km.

Rio de Janeiro in a photo taken aboard the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Coordinated through a cooperative program between countries such as the United States, Russia, Europe and others, the International Space Station is the largest object of artificial origin ever launched into space. It orbits our planet at about 400 km altitude on average and completes one revolution every 90 minutes, traveling at 28,000 km/h.

Source: NASA (Twitter)Flickr (1, 2, 3), MetSouth