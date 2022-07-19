Roberto Justus has a “poor’s day” on the New York subway and becomes a joke

Ana Paula Siebert and Roberto Justus (Photo: Agnews)

Roberto Justus is in New York with his family and the public has been following every step of the trip. Although he is discreet, the presenter counts on the active participation of his wife on social networks. This Sunday (17th), Ana Paula Siebert made her husband a joke by showing her “poor day” on the subway.

“The day I put Roberto on the subway and wiped my glasses on his shirt. Guys, do you know what that means? I’ve won at life!”, she said, showing her husband in line, in denim shorts and a polo shirt, to buy transport tickets.

In the images, Roberto Justus appears on the station platform waiting for the train next to his daughter and wife without much excitement. Along the way, the video focuses on Vick, the couple’s daughter, looking at everything and everyone. The humorous soundtrack contributes to the post having that “rich on a poor day” energy. The internet, of course, did not forgive.

“Who thought it would be possible?”, asked Ana Paula in the caption. The digital influencer said that it was thinking about her daughter that Roberto Justus took the tour. “I spent my youth riding the subway and seeing Rafa and Vicky today was nostalgic. I remembered several moments when I was a girl looking out the window and dreaming so much… and it’s good that Roberto Justus agreed to board with us. After all, what counts in life are memories and watching our girls discover the world is awesome!”

