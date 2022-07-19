Rodrigo Mussi’s brother threatens to expose the reason for the fight with the ex-BBB: ‘I will clarify many things’ | celebrities



Diogo threatens to expose the real reason for the disagreement with Rodrigo – Reproduction/Instagram/Globo

Published 07/18/2022 11:53

Rio – The fight between Diogo and Rodrigo Mussi gained a new chapter this Sunday. After the former BBB said that fans do more for him than his own family, the lawyer threatened to tell the real reason for the disagreement between the two, when answering a question from an internet user, through Instagram Stories.

“Since Russia’s missile landed here, I feel entitled to answer, yes. This week I will clarify a lot of things, relax. Life is not about receiving, this is easy and comfortable, but it is about giving. Is it to do for others? And, if it’s love, then, really, you can only give who knows how to receive”, highlighted Diogo.

At the beginning of the month, Diogo Mussi told the networks that the relationship with the ex-BBB was shaken and that they blocked each other in a messaging app. After making the disagreement with Rodrigo public, the lawyer revealed that he has been subjected to a series of threats. It is worth remembering that during the commercial manager’s hospitalization after the car accident, it was Diogo Mussi who updated the public about Rodrigo Mussi’s health.