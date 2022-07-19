Russia arrests Journalist who showed anti-Ukrainian war poster on TV – News

Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, known for interrupting the live broadcast of a state television station while displaying a poster criticizing the Russian offensive in Ukraine, she was arrested on Sunday (17), people close to her and her lawyer said.

“Marina has been detained. There is no information about where she is,” reads a message posted by her surroundings on the journalist’s Telegram account.

The message was accompanied by three photos in which 44-year-old Ovsiannikova can be seen being led by two police officers to a white van after being stopped while riding her bicycle.

His lawyer, Dmitri Zajvatov, confirmed the detention to the Ria-Novosti news agency and explained that he does not know where his client was taken.

“I suspect this is related in one way or another to their act of protest,” he added.

No official statement has been made on the reasons for the arrest, but it comes days after Ovsiannikova demonstrated alone in front of the Kremlin with a poster evoking the death of Ukrainian children during the military intervention in Ukraine and describing Russian President Vladimir Putin. , from “assassin”.





This demonstration can be punished by a law against the publication of “false information” and “injuries” against the Army, charges that can result in prison sentences.

Ovsiannikova became famous when, in mid-March, she interrupted the evening news on the Kremlin-linked TV station she worked for by showing a poster criticizing the offensive in Ukraine and the “propaganda” of the power-controlled media. Detained shortly afterwards, she was released after paying a fine.





Although the images went around the world, Ovsiannikova did not receive unanimous support from the entire Russian opposition for her gesture, as many criticize her for the years she worked at the Pervy Kanal broadcaster, close to the Kremlin.

After several months working abroad, for example for the German vehicle Die Welt, the journalist announced in early July that she would return to Russia to resolve a dispute over the custody of her two children.