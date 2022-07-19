Salvador will host Milton Nascimento’s farewell concert; see date

Milton Nascimento announced, this Monday (18), five new performances of “The Last Music Session” – a tour that marks the end of the singer’s career, who will complete 80 years on October 26. The shows will be in Porto Alegre, Salvador, Recife and Brasília.

The inclusion of these four new capitals was made after requests and a campaign from fans on social networks, São Paulo will also have another concert by the musician.

The artist himself asked for the addition of new destinations to the tour schedule, as informed by his press office. Earlier, Milton shared information on social media and informed that tickets will go on sale from this Wednesday (20), at noon.

Check out the dates and locations of Milton Nascimento’s new performances:

08/21 – Porto Alegre (Gigantinho)

09/09 – Salvador (Acoustic Shell)

09/11 – Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

09/15 – Brasilia (Nilson Nelson Gym)

11/03 – São Paulo (Unimed Space) Farewell tour

Mineiro singer Milton Nascimento announced that he will no longer perform shows. The artist himself made the statement, on video. “I’ve been singing on the road since I was 13 years old. My music has taken me to the four corners of the world in six decades. I became a citizen of the world without ceasing to be Brazilian,” he said. “This year I complete 80 years and this tour will mark my farewell to the stage. Never to music”, he concluded.

