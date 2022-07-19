Santos advances to hire Lisca and awaits termination with Sport | football

Lisca must be the new Santos coach. The club’s Management Committee has already approved the hiring of the coach and is only awaiting the termination of the contract with Sport.

Lisca is expected to talk about it after the match against Vila Nova, on Ilha do Retiro, in the Brazilian Championship Series B. Before the game, the coach gave up, but did not deny the possible exit.

— I’m focused on the Sport game. It would even be unprofessional to talk about this situation now. But after the game we talk – he summarized.

Lisca comments on possible interest from Santos in his hiring

Lisca had his name approved by the Santos Management Committee this Monday. Peixe hopes to be able to announce the coach as soon as possible. The trend, however, is that Marcelo Fernandes still commands the team against Botafogo, fourth, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brasileirão.

In the afternoon, President Andrés Rueda hinted that the coach could be hired from Série B. In an interview with gethe president said there is a code of ethics to not take coaches from other teams in Serie A. When asked about Lisca, he lost.

“We’ve been talking to some coaches for a while now. This week should have a definition.

1 of 2 Lisca listens to “Ah é Lisca doido” on Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Lisca listens to “Ah é Lisca doido” on Retiro Island — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Lisca, 49 years old, commands Sport this Monday for only the fourth game in Série B of the Brasileirão. Last year, he directed Vasco and América-MG, where he did the best job of his career.

