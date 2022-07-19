Santos sought “unanimity” before hearing an executive and bringing Lisca

Santos decided to fire Argentine Fabián Bustos on the night of July 6, right after the elimination at the Sudamericana, in Vila Belmiro, for Deportivo Táchira (VEN). After almost two weeks, Peixe is close to announcing Sport’s Lisca as a replacement. The name of the new coach was not unanimous in Vila Belmiro, but he will arrive with the confidence of football executive Newton Drummond for a short contract and no termination penalty.

The first contacts by the new commander took place on the 7th, hours after the fall of Bustos, when the president of Alvinegro, Andres Rueda, the vice president José Carlos de Oliveira and the other members of the Management Committee gave opinions on who the club should look for. It was agreed there, however, that the board would wait for the new football executive, since the fall for the Venezuelans also made Edu Dracena leave.

After almost a week and a few “no’s” on the market, Drummond was announced as the new head of the department. And the director’s first message was clear: the priority was for a Brazilian coach. This condition made some names unfeasible, such as the Portuguese Pepa, ex-Vitória de Guimarães (POR). Drummond, however, did not have the final word.

Newton Drummond understood that Santos needs a coach for “yesterday”, with easy understanding and quick ability to make the team competitive so as not to suffer in the Brazilian Championship. Andres Rueda believed that Peixe should look to today, but also to the future, mainly due to the end of the season that will be earlier this year because of the World Cup, which starts in November, and the possibility of planning 2023 in advance. .

The problem, again, was the budget. Rueda even considered paying a salary higher than that received by Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fábio Carille and Bustos, but he has little money to invest in reinforcements. This reason made Renato Gaúcho not to be excited about a fish survey, for example. Abel Braga, on the other hand, wants to rest and then take the position of manager, not coach. And Odair Hellmann needs more time to return to Brazil after leaving Al Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates.

Newton suggested names he trusted, such as Guto Ferreira and Lisca, who worked with him at Internacional. Among them, Lisca was the chosen one. Meanwhile, the Santos Management Committee was looking for “unanimity”. On social media, all the names aired were rejected.

Without the “perfect candidate”, Santos accepted Lisca and convinced him to leave Sport after three weeks. He had already been sought out by Peixe last year, when there was no agreement. Directing the Fish was one of his career goals.

Even with Lisca agreed, Santos can have the assistant Marcelo Fernandes again against Botafogo, tomorrow (20), in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The interim coach led Peixe in the victories over Atlético-GO and Corinthians and in the defeat to Avaí.