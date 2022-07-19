São Paulo and Minas Gerais announce reduction in ethanol ICMS

São Paulo government predicts a drop of R$ 0.17 in the value per liter of fuel purchased

The fuel tax rate was already below the cap determined by Congress

The States of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais announced this Monday, 18th, that they will reduce the rate of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) that focuses on the ethanol. The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), announced the reduction through social networks – the rate will drop from 13.3% to 9.57%, which should result in a drop of R$ 0.17 per liter consumer – the representative asked the population to supervise the application of the law. In Minas Gerais, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) made a similar announcement and, in the State, the tax will rise from 16% to 9%, with an estimated price drop of R$ 0.47 per liter. The forecast is that the annual revenue of the state will fall about R$ 900 million. According to Zema, the decree will be published this Monday. The rates were already below the limit imposed by Congress on ICMS on fuels, electricity, public transport and telecommunications, of 18%, which came into effect last June – MG and SP had already reduced the tax for gasoline and diesel.

