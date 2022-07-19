São Paulo tries to unlock negotiation for Galoppo

Looking forward to reinforcing the squad, São Paulo is looking for ways to sign Argentine Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield-ARG. Sources in Morumbi heard by the UOL mention that the amount that Tricolor is willing to pay is around US$ 6 million (BRL 32 millions). There is an impasse between the boards of the two clubs. Despite this, negotiations with the Argentine club for the midfielder continue.

Within the budget limitations, the board intends to acquire the midfielder by making the payment in installments. Internally, as columnist Marcelo Hazan brought up, investors should help to make the Argentine’s arrival come true. It is not yet known for sure who would make the contribution for São Paulo to hire the player and how this investment will be made.

Giuliano Galoppo is 23 years old and was revealed by Banfield (ARG), where he still works. This season, he played in 27 games, scoring eight times and providing two assists. He is considered one of the ‘jewels’ of the club. His possible arrival at Tricolor tends to help the team with the departure of Gabriel Sara — sold to Norwich-ING, for around R$61 million.

This Monday (18), Argentine press vehicles speculated that Banfiel will not sell Galoppo for less than US$ 8 million, but within São Paulo the value is considered unreal, due to the cost containment that the club is going through. If hired, Galoppo will be the most expensive reinforcement in São Paulo’s history, surpassing the R$ 27 million that Tricolor paid to remove Pablo from Athletico-PR, in 2019.

After drawing 2-2 with Fluminense, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão, coach Rogério Ceni spoke about the midfielder. “He’s an interesting and versatile player, a midfielder, who can play 8, 5 or 10. A versatile player. I know it’s expensive. It’s a matter of management and investors. The club can’t afford to pay for him. and the value exceeds our possibilities. If it happens, it comes to help us for the rest of the year, because of the sequence of games. I already approved”.