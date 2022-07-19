see the 2022 list

The ceremony of “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, which for 20 years has chosen the best restaurants in the world, took place this Monday (18) in London, England. As prestigious as the “Michelin Guide”, the award is considered the “Oscar of gastronomy”.

The 2022 result, presented by actor and foodie Stanley Tucci, brought news to Brazilians and Latin Americans.

The São Paulo-based A Casa do Porco Bar, run by the couple Jefferson and Janaína Rueda in the city center, which won 17th place in 2021, rose even more this year, reaching 7th place and appearing in the Top 10 worldwide.

The duo’s work caught the attention of the jury, which formed a team of more than 1,080 people involved with gastronomy, such as chefs, journalists and traveling foodies, due to the cost-benefit ratio and the full use of pork.

The animal, raised on the family’s farm in São José do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo, is raised to its maximum potency through recipes such as double chin sushi and pancetta with guava paste.

The only Brazilian at 50 Best has panceta with guava on the menu Image: Disclosure

Recently, the “Da Roça para o Centro” menu, which puts the traditions of the state of São Paulo on the plate, was reformulated by Janaína and a team of female cooks. Among the novelties are the terrine of knee, liver and morcilla and the mil-feuilles of codeguim (sausage) breaded.

Another surprise was Oteque, by chef Alberto Landgraf from Paraná. The restaurant, praised for its haute cuisine with a carioca atmosphere, came in 47th place on the list, advancing twenty positions compared to last year.

Located in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, the space with a counter and few tables serves customers a tasting menu that changes daily.

Fresh ingredients and wine at Oteque Image: Lucas Dante/Instagram reproduction

Ingredients like oysters and crustaceans go straight from the aquarium to the cooks’ benches, who usually work in silence.

The wine pairing by Leonardo Silveira and the cocktails were also cited as high points for the award.

Latin America was well represented by Leonor Espinosa, a Colombian who unites art, politics and gastronomy, elected the Best Female Chef in the World in 2022. Don Julio, in Buenos Aires (Argentina), came in 14th. Maido, in Lima (Peru), won 11th place.

Others appeared in the Top 10. Check it out:

Who’s in the Top 10

Learn more about the restaurants considered the best in the world.

1. Geranium (Copenhage, Denmark)

Cucumber stuffed with oysters, spring herbs and smoked snail eggs. Image: Dissemination Geranium

The Danish restaurant takes the job of putting seasons to the table seriously. The house is orchestrated by Rasmus Kofoed. In 2016, the chef was the first in Denmark to earn three Michelin stars.

As the establishment is located on the eighth floor of the national football stadium, guests can taste the country’s biodiversity by watching the team work in the open kitchen overlooking the field or seeing the bucolic landscape of the Fælledparken garden.

two. Central (Lima, Peru)

Ecosystems of the Lower Selva of Peru translated by La Central Image: Disclosure

Virgilio Martínez and Pía León celebrate the landscapes and traditions of Peru. They put the coast, the Andes and the Amazon on their plate.

This is only possible through the studies and expeditions carried out by the Mater research institute, which is the responsibility of Malena, Virgilio’s sister.

When they arrive at the restaurant, customers walk through a vegetable garden where 100 species of plants live. This business card suggests the idea of ​​sustainability, which extends to recycling and composting.

3. Enjoy (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Disfrutar’s summer truffle dish Image: Disclosure

Cubs of the legendary El Bulli, chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch went down in history by “arriving” in the ranking. They appeared for the first time in 2018, already in 18th place.

Always aiming to surprise customers with contemporary techniques and daring combinations, the trio offers dishes like panchino (fluffy bread) stuffed with caviar and sour cream.

Last year, one of the highlights of the experience, according to the publication 50 Best, was the table that “comes to life” with snacks in hidden drawers.

The Top 10 list is completed with representatives from Spain, Mexico, Italy and our representative A Casa do Porco:

4. DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)

5. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

6. Asador Extabarri (Axpe, Spain)

7. Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

8. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy)

9. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

10. Le Calandre (Ruban, Italy)

Brazilians up to 100

At Evvai: mussels (popularly known as sururu) accompanied by fish of the day Image: Disclosure

There are four Brazilian restaurants in the second part of the list. Released on July 5, it shows the highlights that were ranked 51st to 100th.

The debutant is Evvai, in São Paulo, in 67th place. The house of Italian dishes was born in 2017 as a national highlight of Italian cuisine. Over the years, chef Luiz Filipe Souza’s recreations and innovations were so many that the menu, now internationally recognized, began to draw attention for its authorial recipes.

Other veteran establishments in the ranking have changed their position. The DOM, by Alex Atala, whose tasting menu was reformulated with ideas from chefs and cooks who work at the address, rose to 53.

Maní, also from São Paulo, by chef Helena Rizzo, a judge who entered the reality show “MasterChef Brasil” in place of Paola Carosella, appears in 96th position.

Another carioca in the ranking that placed Oteque, from Rio de Janeiro, in 47th position is Lasai, led by Rafa Costa e Silva, who participates in the “Mestre do Sabor” program. He appears at 78th. Compared to 2021, the house that values ​​local products and serves only ten people a night surpassed seven establishments.

The full list of winners is available on the award platform.