See the 5 most registered types of cancer in the Federal District

In the Federal District, the most common types of cancer are breast and prostate, respectively. According to the DF Health Department (SES/DF), lung cancer appears soon after as one of the most frequent in the federal capital.

In the public health network of the DF, 21 types of tumors are treated in four reference hospitals: the Base Hospital, the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT) and the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB). Children’s cases are referred and cared for at the Children’s Hospital.

From January 2019 to December 2021, 6,512 people demanded new oncological care in the public health network. This year, until May, more than 25,000 consultations of this type were carried out.

See the list of the most common types of cancer in the DF:

Each type of tumor has different symptoms. Breast cancer, for example, can lead to lumps or lumps in the breasts; change in nipple color; and spontaneous outflow of fluid from the breasts.

Breast cancer is a disease characterized by the disordered multiplication of breast cells causing tumor. Although it affects mainly women, the disease can also be diagnosed in men. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), there are several types of breast cancer. Some grow quickly, while others grow slowly. Most cases, when treated early, have a good prognosis. There is no specific cause for the disease. However, environmental, genetic, hormonal and behavioral factors can increase the risk of developing the disease. In addition, the risk increases with age, being common in people over 50. Although there are real chances of cure if diagnosed early, breast cancer is challenging. It often takes strength, hair, breasts, self-esteem and, in some cases, life. According to Inca, the disease is responsible for the highest number of cancer deaths in the Brazilian female population. The main signs of the disease are the appearance of lumps or hardened and usually painless nodules. In addition to these, changes in the characteristics of the skin or nipple of the breasts, spontaneous outflow of fluid from one of the nipples, lumps in the neck or in the armpit region and red or orange peel-like breast skin are other symptoms. The famous self-examination is extremely important in the early identification of the disease. However, to do it correctly, it is important to carry out the assessment at three different times: in front of the mirror, standing and lying down. In front of the mirror, take off all your clothes and look at your breasts with your arms hanging down. Then lift your arms and check your breasts. Finally, place your hands on the basin, applying pressure to observe if there is any change in the surface of the breasts. Foot palpation should be done during the bath with a wet body and soapy hands. To do this, lift your left arm, placing your hand behind your head. Then carefully palpate the left breast with your right hand. Repeat these steps on the right breast. Palpation should be done with the fingers together and stretched out, in circular motions across the breast and from top to bottom. After palpation, you should also press the nipples gently to see if there is any fluid coming out. Finally, lying down, place your left hand on the back of your neck. Then, with the right hand, palpate the left breast, checking the entire region. These steps must be repeated on the right breast to complete the evaluation of both breasts. Women over the age of 20 who have cancer in the family or over 40 without cancer in the family should perform a breast self-examination to prevent and diagnose the disease early. The exam can also be done by men, who despite the atypicality, can suffer from this type of cancer, presenting similar symptoms. According to experts, in the face of suspicion of the disease, it is important to seek a doctor to start official exams, such as mammography and laboratory tests, capable of pointing out the presence of the disease. It is important to know that the presence of small lumps in the breast does not necessarily indicate that a cancer is developing. However, if this lump increases over time or causes other symptoms, it may indicate malignancy and should therefore be investigated by a doctor. The treatment of breast cancer will depend on the extent of the disease and the characteristics of the tumor. However, it may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and biological therapy. The results, however, are better when the disease is diagnosed early. If it has spread to other organs (metastases), the treatment will seek to prolong survival and improve the patient's quality of life.

For prostate cancer, age is one of the risk factors for the disease, since the incidence is higher for men over 50 years old. Family history and excess body fat are also linked to the onset of prostate cancer.

The tests indicated are digital rectal examination and blood PSA analysis. PSA is a glycoprotein produced by prostate cells and secreted into seminal fluid.

lung and intestine

Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer. Symptoms of lung cancer usually only appear when the disease is at an advanced stage, which can delay diagnosis and initiation of treatment.

Here are the top 14 signs and symptoms of lung cancer:

Dry and persistent cough;

Difficulty breathing;

Shortness of breathe;

Decreased appetite;

Weight loss;

Hoarseness;

Back pain;

Chest pain;

Blood in the phlegm;

Extreme tiredness.

In the case of colorectal cancer, the most common signs are changes such as constipation or diarrhea, and blood in the stool. In rectal tumors, stools may also have a thin appearance. Abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, or continued feeling of weakness may be present in more advanced cases. Anyone with these symptoms should see a specialist for early diagnosis and treatment.

Uterine lap

Cervical tumors can be discovered during routine examination and achieve high cure rates when detected and treated early.

Vaccination, the use of condoms in all sexual relations and periodic screening are the recommended measures to prevent cervical cancer.

