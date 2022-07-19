See the pros and cons of Lisca in Santos

Santos approached Lisca to be his new coach. After the dismissal of Fábian Bustos, Peixe has been without a commander for 12 days. Check out the pros and cons of the professional’s arrival in Baixada Santista.

Pros of Lisca in Santos

Wage

The first term in favor is low salary. Santos awaits Lisca’s termination with Sport, the team he currently leads. If the negotiation is carried out, Alvinegro Praiano will not have to worry about extravagant amounts to pay the technician.

technician profile

Another factor that should be highlighted is that Lisca has a track record of taking on low teams. The experience of working with a focus on rebuilding the team can be a positive point. Santos is facing only the Brazilian Championship after being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, to Corinthians, and Copa Libertadores, falling to Deportivo Táchira.

motivator

What Lisca does not lack is motivation. In his latest work, the coach has shown that he wants to grow his players. This could be seen when he commented on Sport’s young full-back Ewerthon. Living a great season at Leão, the player was pointed out as “great potential” by the coach.

“I go in his mind because this boy is going to make money. Right-back in Brazil is hard to find with the tools he has,” said the coach at a press conference.

In Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the commander has been doing a regular job, despite constant draws. In 19 games, Sport has six wins, nine draws and four defeats. In the table, it is glued to the G-4, in fifth place, with 27 points.

Cons of Lisca in Santos

Lack of luggage in large

In the same way that there are positive reasons for hiring the captain, there are some negative reasons, such as the lack of experience in big clubs. Lisca’s curriculum accumulates passages through Náutico, Sampaio Corrêa, Ceará, Joinville, Internacional, Paraná, Guarani, Criciúma, América-MG and Vasco.

no continuity

Lisca’s instability at clubs is worrying. The professional will leave Sport after three weeks of work. The scene was repeated when he was ahead of Vasco, when he resigned after just 12 games.

In addition to having to reverse a situation in the middle of the season, brief results will be expected by the board. One of the problems about this revolve around the Santos fans. After the repercussion that Lisca would be close to the agreement, fans questioned the choice and showed little confidence and expectation in the coach’s work.

The last point worth mentioning is the issue of press conferences. The coach is explosive in some responses and can be under enormous pressure if he gets into a controversy.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment