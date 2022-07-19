See the state of the helmet of a young man who was under the wheel of a bus in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The helmet that saved the life of 19-year-old Alex Silva Peres is no longer here to tell the tale. The accessory turned into a pile of styrofoam and broken parts after a bus passed over Alex, in an impressive accident this Monday (18), in Baixada Fluminense.

Alex showed RJ1 the rest of the helmet – an object that, after the accident, is even difficult to recognize.

He recognizes that the security item saved his life and calls attention to the importance of using it. “The helmet is important. It’s to protect yourself. If I don’t have a helmet, it’s gone”, says the boy, who left with only a few bruises and bruises.

The use of a helmet is mandatory by law. Driving motorcycles without the item or transporting a passenger is considered a serious violation of the Brazilian Traffic Code, with a fine of R$ 293.47, seven points on the National Driver’s License.”

Biker is saved by helmet after falling and ending up under the wheel of a bus

The accident with Alex occurred on Monday. The young man was going to a bakery to buy bread for his family, when on a curve in Avenida dos Colonizadores, in the São José neighborhood, in Belford Roxo, he came across the bus arriving. He got scared, tried to brake, felt the bike wheel slip and fell.

But Alex didn’t just fall to the floor. He ended up under the bus, his head towards the wheel of the vehicle, which pushes him forward for a few seconds. Wearing a helmet, Alex survived.

“There was God. When the bus stopped, I was dizzy. I couldn’t breathe. Gradually, I went back, I managed to get out, take off my helmet, but I lay on the floor again to recover”, he recalls, who didn’t break anything and still walked out of the place.

Biker falls and ends up under the wheel of a bus in RJ

Parents were devastated by the images.

When he got home, Alex asked his parents Carla and Alexandre to take him to the hospital. They didn’t understand very well, but after seeing the footage of the accident, they were grateful that their son always wore a helmet.

“When they saw the images, they were desperate. I went to the hospital, had an x-ray and didn’t break anything. It was more of a scare”, says Alex, adding that the damage to the bike was also light.

Man got up and walked away

People approach to help him, including the bus driver. After a while, helped by people, he gets up and walks away.

The images that recorded the accident are from the security camera of the Pingo de Gente school, in Belford Roxo. The school principal was at the gate and saw when everything happened.

“I was at the gate and saw the accident, I left at the same time to see if the boy needed help. It was a miracle he survived. First, thank God, and then the helmet”, said the g1, Tatiana Cândido.