Serious personal and psychological problems led Roberto Carlos to tell a fan to “shut up”, points out the singer’s biographer

In the last few days, a video in which Roberto Carlos sends a fan who screamed in his presentation “shut up” won the social networks.

247 – In recent days, a video in which Roberto Carlos sends a fan screaming in his presentation "shut up" has gained social media and many question what led the singer to lose his temper in public.

According to Paulo Cesar de Araújo, an unauthorized researcher, writer and biographer of the singer, what led him to lose his temper in this way was a mix of off-stage factors. The most impactful of them, psychologically speaking, was the date of the show. “It couldn’t be worse,” he says in an article published in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Initially scheduled for July 6th, it was rescheduled for a week later, right on the 13th. Yes, that one day of every month when Roberto doesn’t usually make professional appointments, due to superstition and OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) . “As he is a maniac of repetition, everything has a ritual. The change of date, especially for a day like this, has already distracted him a lot”, says Araújo.

Add to that the recent recovery from Covid, which has always terrified him (and was the reason for the postponement of the previous week’s presentation). Roberto, even vaccinated, was contaminated and took a long time to be discharged from a disease that he avoids even mentioning the name. There is also the issue of prolonged mourning: in just over a year, Roberto lost his older brother, Lauro [em março de 2021] and son, Dudu Braga [em setembro]. “He goes through a complicated life phase”, summarizes Araújo.

All this off-stage context helps to explain why he acted this way, points out Araújo.

