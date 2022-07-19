Seychelles have an incentive program for digital nomads

Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean where the Garden of Eden is believed to be located according to the coordinates given in the Bible, now has a program to encourage tourism for digital nomads.

Through the “Seychelles Workcation” system, the islands invite remote workers to settle on site and enjoy their paradisiacal beauties in their spare time from working remotely.

After observing a growing trend in the search for its crystal clear turquoise waters and white sand beaches by those who were working from home during the covid-19 pandemic, Seychelles launched the program in 2021 with a series of benefits for those who were working from home. wants to be a digital nomad: facilities and discounts on long-term accommodation, access to health services, and extended stay permits.

Under these rules, visitors can stay from a month to a year in the country without having to undergo a long, costly and more difficult migration process.

In order to participate in the Workcation program (a mix of ‘work’, or work and ‘vacation’, which means vacation in English), it is necessary to have a valid passport, provide documents that prove employment relationship with a company or stability as a self-employed person, proof of fixed income or wealth, medical and travel insurance.

Image: Reproduction

The future nomad must go to the website www.seychelles.govtas.com and fill in the form with their details and documents at least 60 days before the scheduled trip to obtain the “Visitors Workcation Permit” (VWP), the visit permit for Workcation.

Once the authorization is validated, it is possible to complete the application by applying for the Health Travel Authorization (HTA), the health travel authorization in effect due to the pandemic. The process is done on the same website. It is also necessary to pay a fee of 45 euros (R$ 246).

Anse Source d’Argent in Seychelles Image: Getty Images

During the year on the islands, visitors can not only discover the natural beauties of Vallée do Mai, the region known as Eden, but also practice water and extreme sports, taste great restaurants with international and Creole cuisine — the local cuisine —, as well as dance and music shows.

You can find more information about the Workcation program on the archipelago tourism authority website.