She discovered kidney disease after losing baby and had a preventive transplant – 07/19/2022

Gledsan Caldeira, 42, was eight months pregnant when she lost her baby, possibly due to complications from chronic kidney failure that she was previously unaware of. After six years of treatment, she underwent an unprecedented surgery in western Pará, the preemptive kidney transplant, when the chronic kidney patient undergoes the procedure before needing hemodialysis and with a living donor — the kidney was donated by her brother: Aglenilson Caldeira, 36.

The surgery was performed on June 14, 2022, by the SUS (Unified Health System), at the Regional Hospital of Baixo Amazonas (HRBA), in the city of Santarém, in the Amazon region. Gledsan says he got a new chance and shares his story below:

“In 2015, I got pregnant with João Ulisses, a planned and much-desired child. At first, the pregnancy was quiet, but from the 5th month onwards I had a recurrent urinary infection. very swollen in the hands, legs and feet As some mothers commented that it was normal for this to happen in the final stretch of pregnancy, I was calm and waiting for the next prenatal consultation at the health center, which would be in 15 days.

During this time, the swelling increased, I felt sick, vomited and went to the local hospital, where I was diagnosed with high blood pressure. After two days in the hospital, they transferred me to a more structured hospital in the municipality of Santarém.

Gledsan at the beginning of renal treatment Image: Personal archive

I got there on a Friday, the doctor heard the baby’s heart, but didn’t do an ultrasound. He said that we were both fine, he released me, but asked me to stay in town so I could have João there. As from Santarém to Almeirim, where I live, it takes a 24-hour boat ride or you need to charter a single engine, my husband and I stayed at a niece’s house.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2016, I made an appointment with an obstetrician gynecologist at the Regional Hospital of Baixo Amazonas to make sure everything was fine. The doctor tried to listen to the baby’s heartbeat, but was in doubt and ordered an emergency ultrasound.

During the examination, the doctor who performed the ultrasound said: ‘Mommy, your baby is showing no signs of life’. I cried a lot, it was the worst news of my life. The next day they performed a cesarean to remove my son.

Gledsan before pregnancy Image: Personal archive

In the midst of this process, I developed postpartum eclampsia. I did several tests to understand what would have caused João’s death and discovered that I had progressive kidney failure. I asked the doctor if I could get pregnant again, but he and other professionals I consulted said it was not life-threatening for me and the baby.

When I left the hospital, I went to several specialists, did new tests, discovered that my kidneys were small, atrophied and started a nephrological follow-up, which consisted of taking medication, doing physical activity and following the nutritionist’s diet.

From the beginning, the nephrologist explained that the treatment would delay the start of hemodialysis, but that possibly at some point I would need to go to the machine. I was scared to death because I know how kidney patients suffer, become debilitated and lose quality of life. I asked God to deliver me and not have to do it.

After six years of treatment, my kidney function reached 7% and I started to have more severe symptoms of the disease, such as anemia, nausea and vomiting. The nephrologist said that I would have three alternatives: do peritoneal dialysis (the SUS would release the machine for me to do it at home); hemodialysis in the clinic or kidney transplantation.

My option was a transplant, but I thought I could only do it if I was already undergoing hemodialysis. That’s when the doctor introduced me to preemptive kidney transplantation, a procedure that is performed before the chronic kidney patient needs to go to a hemodialysis machine and with a living donor.

This possibility filled me with hope, I talked to my family, who always supported me, and I explained my situation. My husband and my three brothers offered to donate, they all had tests, but only Aglenilson’s blood is compatible with mine. My brother said, ‘Sister, I’ve seen your suffering, I just want you to be happy. I have two kidneys, I’ll give you one.’

From there, we started the process for preemptive transplantation, because it is not enough for the donor to be just compatible, he needs to be in good health and meet a series of requirements. During three months we did several exams and Aglenilson was approved as a donor.

Gledsan with her brother who donated a kidney to her Image: Personal archive

On June 14, 2022, my brother and I had a preemptive kidney transplant, the first performed in the western region of the state of Pará. The surgery was a success and we have recovered well.

I am very grateful to my brother for the unconditional love he has shown me. And also grateful to God, to whom I asked so much not to need hemodialysis, he heard my prayers and allowed me to do the preemptive transplant.

I have no answer for everything that happened, losing a child is something that we never get over, but today I see that João saved my life, it was with his loss that I discovered kidney failure and was able to start my treatment. The transplant is a new chance to continue living with more quality.”

What is preemptive kidney transplantation?

Preemptive kidney transplantation is a type of kidney transplant that usually occurs with a living (living) donor, in which the procedure is performed before total kidney failure and before the chronic kidney patient needs to undergo hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, as in the vast majority of patients. of kidney transplants in the country.

Transplantation can also be performed with a deceased donor, in special situations such as children and patients with diabetic nephropathy, who may be placed on the list before starting dialysis treatment.

Who is preemptive kidney transplantation indicated for?

As with conventional kidney transplantation, preemptive kidney transplantation is indicated for patients with chronic kidney disease in need of renal replacement. For this type of transplant to be performed, it is essential that the patient has an early diagnosis of chronic kidney disease and performs continuous monitoring, as the discovery of kidney disease at an advanced stage makes this treatment option unfeasible.

What are the criteria for being a donor in preemptive kidney transplantation?

To be a donor, it is necessary to spontaneously manifest this desire, to be healthy, not to have diseases that can compromise the health of the kidneys in the short or long term and to have immunological compatibility with the recipient, proven through clinical analysis.

Can anyone who has had or is on hemodialysis undergo a preemptive kidney transplant?

No, but it may be a candidate for conventional transplantation, which occurs when the patient is already on hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. He enters the transplant queue and can receive a kidney from a living or dead donor.

What are the advantages of preemptive kidney transplantation?

The patient does not go through hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis: treatment to filter the blood, performed on average three times a week for four hours. Therapy can be traumatic and exhausting for the patient;

Preserves the patient/recipient’s residual renal function, which is when their kidneys still have some ability to filter the blood;

Statistically, it is a transplant with better duration and lower mortality, therefore, greater survival of both the renal graft and the patient;

This type of transplant also raises the importance of preventing kidney disease, as this modality is only possible when the patient is followed up. Prevention and monitoring slow the progression of kidney disease and, in some situations, may even be curative.

What are the risks of preemptive kidney transplantation?

The risks are the same as with conventional transplantation, including: rejection of the donated kidney, delay in the function of the donated kidney, infection during surgery and blood clots.

During pregnancy, can kidney failure cause the baby to die?

Yes, kidney failure can cause fetal death. This is because kidney disease can cause some non-physiological maternal changes, such as hypertension, which increases the risk of changes in placental blood flow, fetal growth restriction, placental abruption and preterm delivery. There are also changes in blood clotting and other factors that can cause fetal loss.

In these cases, pregnancy is considered high risk due to the increased risk of infant mortality, as well as maternal and fetal complications due to the uremic environment, that is, the effects of renal failure, such as increased urea, blood acidosis, alteration of electrolytes such as potassium and calcium, and anemia.

Pregnant patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease should be accompanied by a nephrologist and a high-risk obstetrics service at the same time. The warning signs are: fluid loss, cramping and bleeding.

Source: Emanuel Espositonephrologist at Pro-Health and technical responsible for the Transplantation Service of the Regional Hospital of Baixo Amazonas.