The actor André Gonçalves complies house arrest decreed, due to non-payment of alimony. He has a debt of R$ 450 thousand, since 2007, referring to the pension of his daughters Valentina Benini and Manuela Seiblitz. In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, from Record, André’s brother, Marcello Carvalho, revealed the difficulties that the family has been facing.

Marcello said he even talked to André after his arrest. “It was a very lucid conversation and very accurate of the events. It is necessary that, at this moment, he has calm, patience, discernment, understanding of what is happening. Unfortunately, he was not very present [na criação das filhas] because of work, youth”, he said.

According to Marcello, the actor even sold a motorcycle and tried to get a loan, but he couldn’t. André’s brother reveals that their mother has been suffering a lot from the situation. “No one wants to know that their child has spent the night in jail or is wearing an electronic anklet because he owes his daughters money. No mother wants to see her child behind bars. She is a 70-year-old lady who has a serious illness,” she commented.

Marcello revealed that André tried to make a deal, but the heiresses did not accept the proposal. “He proposed to pay, if I’m not mistaken, R$1,500 for each one per month, because he had the play to premiere in September, that will no longer premiere. Then he would give them a percentage of the box office. That is, I was going to pay in installments, and they did not accept it. So there’s nothing you can do,” he said.

Finally, Marcello also revealed that André is being supported by Danielle Winits, the actor’s wife. “Dani is his main partner. She has always been, for the last seven, eight years. She IS his right hand man, his heart, she is giving him full support”, she said. Sought by Record, Valentina and Manuela did not want to talk about the case. In a message to the report, Manuela said that she is “emotionally exhausted and can’t deal with it anymore”.