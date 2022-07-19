Sheila Mello’s boyfriend was banned from tennis and has already mocked pandemic; meet







The couple, who have been together for more than 3 years, met at a New Year’s Eve party from 2019 to 2020 Photo: Playback / Instagram: @sheilamello

Dancer Sheila Mello drew attention over the weekend by posting a photo with her boyfriend, former tennis player João Souza, known as Feijão. The couple’s kiss, under the paradisiacal sunset with the blonde doing topless, gave what to talk about on social networks.

“You complete me and I just have to thank you for special moments by your side! I love you since day one”, wrote the blonde on Instagram.

The two have been together for three years, since when they met at a New Year’s Eve party from 2019 to 2020. But you know who is sheila mello’s boyfriendformer dancer of É O Tchan?

who is beans

João Souza got this nickname because of his skin tone and the fact that he really likes… beans! He started playing tennis at the age of 9 and was considered one of the main names in the sport in the generation following Gustavo Kuerten, Guga.

Feijão reached the 69th place in the world ranking and was once the number 1 in Brazil. But in 2019, however, he was suspended from the world tennis circuit. At the time, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), was investigating a possible participation of the tennis player in the manipulation of the result of a doubles game at the Challenger de Morelos, Mexico. The TIU is the body responsible for fighting corruption in the sport.

Feijão even returned to play, but in January 2020, he was banned from professional tennis for good and was still fined US$200,000 (the equivalent of just over R$1 million at the current rate). The athlete was found guilty in cases of match-fixing in Challenger and Future series tournaments in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and the Czech Republic.

Also according to the agency, Feijão failed to report proposals to manipulate results, did not fully cooperate with the TIU, and even destroyed evidence; and asked other tennis players not to give their best on the court.

denialist businessman

Currently, Feijão owns his own tennis club, Feijão Tênis Clube. He is also the father of a 4-year-old girl, Amora, the result of a relationship with businesswoman Paula Morais.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the athlete was involved in a controversy with his sister, Maria Clara de Souza. He posted a video in which he suggests that she would have taken the coronavirus to Mogi das Cruzes, the family’s hometown, in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

“Mogi decreed a state of public calamity. And because of whom? This poor madwoman here”, said the former tennis player, laughing. After the negative repercussion, Feijão deleted the video and released a text retracting himself.

He even apologized “to the few who care”.

“Guys, a joke in bad taste for some, lack of subject for others, reasons to judge and affection from people who care. between brothers that I recorded and posted. Whoever thought it was in bad taste, sorry. To the few who really care, yes, we are fine, healthy and at home.”

Despite the retraction, Feijão has already made publications relativizing the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil and declared his vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).