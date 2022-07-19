should adults take it or not?

The first food received in the first moments that we leave the uterus is milk. During the first six months of life (at least) it is the only nutritional source recommended by doctors, as it is considered a complete food.

However, for most people this habit does not end at six months, it is incorporated throughout life. This fact generates great discussions about the need or not to continue drinking milk in adulthood, since man is the only mammal that consumes milk after childhood.

But is it really necessary to continue drinking milk after weaning? Keep following to find out the answer.

Benefits of milk: adults should or should not take it

Food in the opinion of some doctors is not seen as a bad thing. Consumed milk contains several nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of the body.

The food contains carbohydrates, fats, proteins and calcium, a very important mineral for general health. It is worth noting that the recommendation of milk consumption is basically because of calcium.

A 200 ml glass provides about 240 mg of calcium, this represents about 25% of the daily needs. An adult needs somewhere between 1000 and 1200 mg of calcium a day. This amount can be consumed in other foods, such as beans. However, to get the same 25% of calcium needed daily, you would need to consume about 1.7 kg of beans.

Despite all this benefit, it is not only in milk that we can get the daily amounts of calcium that our body needs. Other dairy sources like cheese and yogurt also provide the same indications.

In this way, the consumption of milk and its derivatives are important for health, but as they are not the only ones, nothing prevents them from being replaced by other foods that are sources of calcium.

The role of calcium in the body

Calcium is a mineral that helps maintain bones and teeth. A mineral that helps with blood clotting, muscle contraction, and the transmission of nerve impulses. And along with vitamin D, it helps prevent diseases related to bone structure, such as osteoporosis, for example.