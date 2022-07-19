Silvio Santos leaves again and prime time SBT loses to Record

Once again removed from face-to-face work at SBT, Silvio Santos returned to hand over the command of his traditional Sunday program to Patricia Abravanel. Despite having her father’s approval, the broadcaster’s heiress continues to have difficulties in imposing herself in the dispute for the preference of viewers in Greater São Paulo in prime time: the arrival of the communicator consolidated the channel in third place in the night range and increased the distance from broadcaster in relation to Record, again holding the vice-leadership of the track.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Silvio Santos Program scored an average of 7.3 points and did not even manage to be the most watched attraction on SBT, being surpassed by the 7.4 of Eliana, vice-leader compared to the 5.9 of Hora do Faro and 7 ,1 from Sing With Me Teen. In addition, Patricia Abravanel’s format was once again surpassed by the 9.3 points of Domingo Espetacular, responsible for the highest index outside Globo during the Sunday programming.

Domingo Espetacular, however, was once again no match for Globo Rural: the traditional program aimed at the country man returned to have more ratings than all the attractions of competing stations broadcast throughout the week and scored an average of 9, 8 points, being more watched than Auto Esporte (9.4) and Esporte Espetacular (7.3). Record’s best performance during the week was the electronic magazine by Eduardo Ribeiro and Carolina Ferraz, while SBT’s highest rate was with the attraction led by Eliana Michaelichen.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (17):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 12.5 Holy Mass in Your Home 3.0 Paulista antenna 3.9 Small Business Big Business 5.8 Rural Globe 9.8 Auto Sport 9.4 Spectacular sport 7.3 Maximum Temperature: The Incredibles 2 10.3 The Voice Kids 10.8 Brasileirão 2022: Sao Paulo vs Fluminense 17.5 Sunday with Huck 15.4 Fantastic 17.7 Go What a Glue 10.1 Major Sunday: Momentum 7.1 Movie: Armageddon 4.5 hour 1 4.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.4 Universal Church 0.7 São Paulo of Awards 1.2 Record Kids: Biblical Drawings 2.3 Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang 3.0 Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris 4.4 Cine Major: Spider-Man 3 5.9 Faro time 5.9 sing with me teen 7.1 Spectacular Sunday 9.3 Record Camera 6.0 District 21 3.2 Universal Church 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.7 Newspaper of the Week 2.2 foot on the road 1.9 Always well 1.3 SBT Sports 1.4 Awesome news 2.8 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 3.4 Tele Seine 3.5 Nice Sunday 6.2 Eliana 7.4 Silvio Santos Program 7.3 Midnight Session: Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves 3.0 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade 1.3 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.2 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 1.7 Band Kids 0.3 Acqualeste Swimming Pools 0.4 Hyper Cap: Alto Tietê and Region 0.4 Hyper Cap: ABC and Region 0.4 Sport Show 0.7 Under-20 Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras vs Botafogo 1.4 Sport Show 1.8 Sunday at the Movies: The Deal 2.0 3rd period 2.3 perrengue in the band 3.8 breaking bad 1.4 Free Channel 1.0 Show Business 0.8 +info 0.7 Savage Planet (replay) 0.7 Special Session: Strange Obsession 0.6 1st newspaper 0.7

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters