Silvio Santos leaves again and prime time SBT loses to Record

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Once again removed from face-to-face work at SBT, Silvio Santos returned to hand over the command of his traditional Sunday program to Patricia Abravanel. Despite having her father’s approval, the broadcaster’s heiress continues to have difficulties in imposing herself in the dispute for the preference of viewers in Greater São Paulo in prime time: the arrival of the communicator consolidated the channel in third place in the night range and increased the distance from broadcaster in relation to Record, again holding the vice-leadership of the track.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Silvio Santos Program scored an average of 7.3 points and did not even manage to be the most watched attraction on SBT, being surpassed by the 7.4 of Eliana, vice-leader compared to the 5.9 of Hora do Faro and 7 ,1 from Sing With Me Teen. In addition, Patricia Abravanel’s format was once again surpassed by the 9.3 points of Domingo Espetacular, responsible for the highest index outside Globo during the Sunday programming.

Domingo Espetacular, however, was once again no match for Globo Rural: the traditional program aimed at the country man returned to have more ratings than all the attractions of competing stations broadcast throughout the week and scored an average of 9, 8 points, being more watched than Auto Esporte (9.4) and Esporte Espetacular (7.3). Record’s best performance during the week was the electronic magazine by Eduardo Ribeiro and Carolina Ferraz, while SBT’s highest rate was with the attraction led by Eliana Michaelichen.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (17):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)12.5
Holy Mass in Your Home3.0
Paulista antenna3.9
Small Business Big Business5.8
Rural Globe9.8
Auto Sport9.4
Spectacular sport7.3
Maximum Temperature: The Incredibles 210.3
The Voice Kids10.8
Brasileirão 2022: Sao Paulo vs Fluminense17.5
Sunday with Huck15.4
Fantastic17.7
Go What a Glue10.1
Major Sunday: Momentum7.1
Movie: Armageddon4.5
hour 14.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.4
Universal Church0.7
São Paulo of Awards1.2
Record Kids: Biblical Drawings2.3
Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang3.0
Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris4.4
Cine Major: Spider-Man 35.9
Faro time5.9
sing with me teen7.1
Spectacular Sunday9.3
Record Camera6.0
District 213.2
Universal Church0.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.7
Newspaper of the Week2.2
foot on the road1.9
Always well1.3
SBT Sports1.4
Awesome news2.8
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel3.4
Tele Seine3.5
Nice Sunday6.2
Eliana7.4
Silvio Santos Program7.3
Midnight Session: Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves3.0
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade1.3
The Best of Connection Reporter1.2
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)1.7
Band Kids0.3
Acqualeste Swimming Pools0.4
Hyper Cap: Alto Tietê and Region0.4
Hyper Cap: ABC and Region0.4
Sport Show0.7
Under-20 Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras vs Botafogo1.4
Sport Show1.8
Sunday at the Movies: The Deal2.0
3rd period2.3
perrengue in the band3.8
breaking bad1.4
Free Channel1.0
Show Business0.8
+info0.7
Savage Planet (replay)0.7
Special Session: Strange Obsession0.6
1st newspaper0.7

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

