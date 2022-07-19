Simone changes her name on the networks and the web speculates about a solo career

Times of uncertainty surround the continuity of the duo Simone & Simaria in recent weeks and one more event started to arouse the curiosity of fans. This Tuesday (19/7), Simone changed the name of her profile on Instagram and new speculations about the end of the duo emerged again in the web.

The singer changed her user on the social network to @simonemendes, after using the name @simoneses. For some fans, the change may already be an indication that Simone prepares the networks for the transition to a solo career.

****Foto-simone-e-simaria (3) Although Simaria has only now made the matter public, arguments between her and her sister have fueled rumors of a long-suffering relationship.Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to step away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo separating.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage, at the end of the show, and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (5) In May of this year, for example, an audio with the duo’s discussion was leaked during the recording of Programa do Ratinho. In the content, Simone asked her sister, who was hoarse, not to sing. “To get out of tune, it’s better not to do it because you’re hoarse. I’m saving your voice, it’s a care”Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (1) “You can’t imagine how difficult it is. Do you know what it’s like to spend your whole life since you were six years old singing with half your life?”, asked Simone, referring to her sister. “And arriving at a time like this in our history and, for health reasons, having to be without my half is very difficult,” he added.reproduction 0

In the last week, Simaria unfollowed Simone and the duo’s account, as well as several of his friends, such as Gkay, Carlinhos Maia, Lucas Guimarães and Rafa Uccman.

The LeoDias column sought Simone’s press office, who did not answer the question about the singer’s name change on social networks. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

