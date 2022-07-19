Simone posts photo alongside influencers who took ‘unfollow’ from Simaria and web points out provocation: “Pure debauchery”

the unfollow that simaria gave in Simone, her sister and stage partner, continues to be talked about. This because the singer not only stopped following her duo, but also decided to unfollow some famous influencerswhich were his friends.

The matter reverberated on Sunday night (17), after Simone post a photoon his Instagram profile, enjoying the night at side of a group of famous influencers. Among them are: Álvaro, Gkay, Carlinhos Maia, Lucas Guimarães, Abrão Meron and Rica de Marré.

It so happened that some of these influencers were the ones who took the unfollow of the countrywoman’s sister. The publication had repercussions and was seen by some as a ‘provocation’ by Simone against Simaria, who even captioned the photo with the phrase: “night with the migles [amigos]”.

The attitude, pointed out by many netizens as debauchery, was widely commented on social media.. “Guys, only those blocked by Simaria“, joked a follower in the comments of the photo on Instagram. “Is that provocation?“said another. “I wanted to be a fly to hear the chats”, joked another. “The pure debauchery“said another.