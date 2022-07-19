Singer loses contracts and breaks up with businesswoman

Some say that those who are lucky in love can be unlucky in gambling, or in the case of Wanessa Camargo in professional life.

This column of splash found that the singer, since taking over the relationship with Dado Dolabella, was unable to renew advertising contracts — one of them with a consumer goods brand —, and also ended the working partnership with businesswoman Juliana Rosas, with whom she carried out the last project “Pai & Filha”, in which Wanessa sings with Zezé Di Camargo.

Also according to this column, the singer’s professional problems were caused after she got back in touch with Dado Dolabella.

“More than one contract with Wanessa was not renewed and the brands justified that it was because of the new romance. Juliana also resigned for that”, said a former employee of Wanessa’s team.

The drama in professional life was also one of the reasons Wanessa turned to the guidance of the “shamanic fairy”, a spiritual leader who promises to remove negative charges and bring healing through connection with nature. In addition to the “fairy” guiding the new phase of the relationship, she also seeks to remove barriers from the artistic life of Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter.

Searched for this column splashthe press office Wanessa did not comment on the breakup of the singer with the manager, and only informed that the artist did not have the loss of any contract in force, without giving details about contracts that were not renewed.

Juliana Rosas was also contacted and did not return messages and calls. The space remains open.

Speaking of jobs, while Wanessa is going through a bad phase, Marcus Buaiz took advantage of his children’s presence at home and posed with José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 8, for a Father’s Day campaign. After 15 years of marriage, the businessman and the singer announced their separation in May.

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are guided by a spiritual leader Image: Playback/Instagram

After Nathan Camargo, the singer’s cousin, said in a podcast that romance is no longer a secret for the whole family, this column of splash found out how the relationship was received by Zezé Di Camargo.

Wanessa tells close people that the two met again at a more mature time and aware that the two were responsible for the past relationship not ending well. Between comings and goings, the two had already dated for four years, from 2000 to 2004.

Zezé Di Camargo, when he found out, told his daughter that she was the owner of his actions, and that he would approve, understanding that the singer “is already an adult and that he would not like to go against it”.