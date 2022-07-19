Smiles offers up to 300% bonus to reactivate expired miles

THE smiles is offering up until 300% bonus in the reactivation of expired miles. The offer is valid until 21:00 tomorrow (19).

The promotion

Reactivate your expired miles in the Smiles program and earn up to 300% bonus.

bonus

300% bonus – Diamond and/or Clube Smiles customers.

100% bonus – other Smiles customers.

mechanics

The mechanics are simple! You select the amount of expired miles you want to reactivate. Then, you must pay the equivalent of R$60 for every 1,000 miles, which can be paid in up to 10 installments on the card. Once this is done, the program will reward you by up to 300%. Follow the examples below:

Diamond and/or Smiles Club Customers

Let’s say you reactivate 20,000 miles: the total cost will be BRL 1,200 (up to 10x on the card); When you reactivate them, the program will reward you with 60,000 bonus miles; In the end, you’ll have 20,000 reactivated miles plus up to 60,000 bonus miles for a total of 80,000 miles – all at a cost of R$1,200.

Other Smiles customers

To reactivate the same 20,000 Smiles miles, the program will reward you with up to 20,000 bonus miles; In the end, you’ll have 20,000 reactivated miles plus 20,000 bonus miles, for a total of up to 40,000 miles – all at the same cost of R$1,200.

Scenarios

To analyze the math of this promotion, let’s consider the two best scenarios.

If you consider that the miles were lost, that is, that it was impossible to use them, we have the following scenario:

300% bonus for Diamond and/or Smiles Club customers

Miles generated: 80,000

Cost: BRL 1,200

CPM (cost per thousand miles): BRL 15

And if you consider that the miles were already yours and you do not want to include them in the generated miles account, we have the following scenario:

300% bonus for Diamond and/or Smiles Club customers

Miles generated: 60,000

Cost: BRL 1,200

CPM (cost per thousand miles): BRL 20

Details

Up to 300% bonus for miles expired since January/2011

Valid for all channels (website, appcentral);

Installment in up to 10 interest-free installments;

Reactivated miles validity: 12 months;

Bonus miles validity: 12 months

Minimum to reactivate: 100 miles;

Miles credit within 72 hours after payment confirmation.

Subscribe to the Smiles Club

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works

Comment

As we always say in this type of promotion, if you are familiar with Smiles and follow the program’s offers, you know that a CPM [custo para cada mil milhas] of R$20 is interesting (or R$15 depending on how you see the offer). This campaign, therefore, can be a good opportunity for you to top up your balance and redeem that flight you were looking for or even pay off a previously issued ticket with Viaje Fácil.

Remember to assess your need and do not reactivate Smiles miles on impulse. Also note that the maximum bonus in this offer is exclusive to Clube Smiles or Diamond customers.

Click here to access the Smiles miles reactivation page.