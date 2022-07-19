“Smoothness and transparency”; CBF admits error against Palmeiras, Leila does not leave it cheap and sends a letter with a request to the entity

Verdão did not shut up after the controversial moves that took place in the match against São Paulo, which cost the elimination of palm trees in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Last Friday (15), he sent a letter to the CBF, pointing out three mistakes made by the arbitration. This Monday (18), the entity positioned itself.

According to ESPN.com.br, the Arbitration Commission stated that it is working on readjusting and improving it, in order to avoid errors. Such action is under new command, since Leonardo Gaciba left the position for Wilson Luiz Seneme to assume the role of captaining the improvements.

The CBF also made official statements about the mistakes that Palmeiras complained about. The answers from the highest national football entity were as follows: CBF does not consider that there was a penalty by Diego Costa in Dudu, in the 1st half. In the opinion of the Arbitration Commission, the player alviverde bent his knees and fell alone.

As for the penalty that gave rise to the rival’s goal, the statement pointed out that Gustavo Gómez committed an infraction in Calleri, in the 2nd half. In the view of the Refereeing Commission, the defender pulled the attacker with enough force to make him lose his balance. However, the CBF declared that the VAR was wrong by not checking Calleri’s possible offside, precisely in the play that ended in a penalty against Palmeiras. For the Refereeing Commission, the bid should have been analyzed by the referees who were operating the VAR.

The CBF’s response reached the Lecture and the Club quickly took another step, requesting, in a document sent to the entity, that the lines be drawn and thus clarify whether Calleri was in fact prevented or not. For Verdão, such a procedure, even if carried out after the game, has the potential to help in the smoothness and transparency of football, as well as Brazilian arbitration.